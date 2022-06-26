Marshall wants Clemson basketball to be a consistent winner.
Marshall wants Clemson basketball to be a consistent winner.

Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Jun 27, Mon 08:00

Clemson’s Grayson Marshall thinks the Tiger basketball program can, and should, be a consistent winner.

Marshall, who played for Clemson from 1984-88, still ranks fifth in ACC history with 857 career assists, which is also a top 25 number in the NCAA’s record book. He helped the Tigers to postseason play each of his four seasons from 1984-88 and was a key piece to Clemson’s 1986-87 team that set the school record with 25 wins.

Marshall had a 20-assist performance against Maryland Eastern Shore in 1985-86, a school record that still stands today. It is still tied for most in a game by an ACC player. Marshall is Clemson’s career assist-turnover ratio leader with a 2.47 figure. Following his playing days, he has enjoyed success as a high school basketball coach, an entrepreneur, and an inspirational speaker.

Marshall spoke with TigerNet Sunday at WAB Sports’ Celebrity Golf Tournament at Boscobel Golf Club. Warming up before the tournament started, Marshall’s passion, drive, and love for Clemson (and especially Clemson basketball) stood out, and it’s obvious how much he wants what’s best for the program in general.

I asked Marshall about the thought process that some have, that Clemson is a football program and people should be happy with whatever success happens. Marshall said he didn’t agree with that sentiment in the least.

Marshall wants Clemson basketball to be a consistent winner.
Marshall wants Clemson basketball to be a consistent winner."

“We did it. We did it during our era. During our era, it was arguably a time where it was a real rivalry with football when it came down to it,” Marshall said. “There was no inner squabble, but they weren’t the big dog for about 8-10 years. It was us. So, we have done it before. And Littlejohn was packed. I mean, there was natural energy about Clemson, there are no two ways about that.”

Marshall said for the Tigers to turn the corner and become a consistent winner, they have to recruit and retain the best players available. Sometimes, that means you recruit against the bigger schools and miss, but you still take your proverbial swing. And eventually, you will start to land those players.

“That’s not what we've done over the last few years, we brought in three stars and two stars and you can't win like that in the ACC, right? I mean, you look at the big football teams, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia, they win because they go get five stars, right? We don't have a facility issue here,” he said. “We don't have a location issue here. We don't have a weather issue here. The things that would probably deter a kid from coming here don't exist. We're a nationally recognized program and that Tiger Paw is well noticed around the world. I do believe that.”

Marshall also thinks that former players should be utilized in the recruiting process.

“The basketball program, and I've said this openly, hasn't utilized the former players,” he said. “There's not a point guard that should come to visit that doesn't get a phone call from myself, Terrell McIntyre, or Chris Whitney. Any big man that comes here should get a phone call from Elden (Campbell), Dale (Davis), Horace (Grant) Sharone (Wright) and big old Buck (Wayne Buckingham). They should get one because we can tell a story. Satisfaction and complacency is the nature of the world. People get that way. But I think that I've seen it where basketball's been something that people have loved. And just like you I'd love to see it come back.”

Marshall said that Clemson – and by extension Littlejohn Coliseum – will support a winning program that’s fun to watch.

“The 1981 team had a great run, but prior to that, it was very sporadic when it came to it. When we came here in ‘84, we started something for a good eight to 10 years where basketball was something that people wanted to go see,” Marshall said. “We had personalities, we had character. We didn't have problems. We had a bunch of good guys on the team. We weren't in the paper, we were doing good stuff, and Coach (Cliff) Ellis brought a style here. That was fun for the average fan. Right? You didn't have to really figure us out. It was, we're doing this and we're scoring points and you have to stop us. It's energetic. It's fun. The gym is loud. And whether or not you even like basketball, you just wanted to be in the atmosphere.”

Like everyone else, he wants to see the program do better.

“We all want to see it change. You know, we wanna see it get back to that. And if it's through Brad, then that’s great,” Marshall said. “And if not, that's great too. I don't have a problem with Brad, as a person. I don't. But when I look at my team, I have challenges with which way that the program's being built. That's just me. I'm not the head coach. And I'm entitled to my opinion.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
4-star DE has Clemson in top four
4-star DE has Clemson in top four
Two Tigers make ESPN's Elite 11 all-time best ahead of this week's competition
Two Tigers make ESPN's Elite 11 all-time best ahead of this week's competition
Power Rangers show out for former Tiger's hometown camp
Power Rangers show out for former Tiger's hometown camp
WATCH: Diondre Overton impressive in USFL playoff win
WATCH: Diondre Overton impressive in USFL playoff win
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 TigerNet News
spacer Boscobel is a snooty place. I remember a group of us went
 76er®
spacer Re: Boscobel is a snooty place. I remember a group of us went
 Valley Boy
spacer sounds like a you problem***
 TD Tigers
spacer When Boscoble was built, it was on a little 2
 leo®
spacer Wow! Shots fired!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Yeah imagine that. We don't have a facilities issue. We
 lovingit®
spacer Re: Yeah imagine that. We don't have a facilities issue. We
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 Valley Boy
spacer He didn’t hold back.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 RWILLIAMS®
spacer A-freaking-men! Spot on in every regard.
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 forbob
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 ESSOCU
spacer There's a reason we don't go after top talent
 Obed®
spacer Re: There's a reason we don't go after top talent
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer That's my point.
 Obed®
spacer Re: That's my point.
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Jeez, we have two Brownell fanbois in here now?
 Obed®
spacer 4***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer 4? Are you counting
 cutigerbob®
spacer Is that the "lunatic fringe" I've heard about?***
 Anonymous08®
spacer Re: Jeez, we have two Brownell fanbois in here now?
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer professor plumb... lead pipe.... library
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Offensive philosophy
 Cobbox®
spacer Except in close games?***
 lovingit®
spacer Judge Keller ain't gone like this.***
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 westerntigerfan
spacer Bless your tiny little heart.
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 alfredtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 nctiger622
spacer Marshall's suggestion that our coaches are timid and lazy
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer "We all want to see it change"...
 wyletigr
spacer I have a former player, who is in the Clemson and ACC...
 Francis Marion®
spacer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5uamDMoW4o
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: I have a former player, who is in the Clemson and ACC...
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Interesting, he says what many of us have thought/said
 clemzn1981
spacer Thank you Grayson Marshall... my sentiment....
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 Anonymous08®
spacer I think what he is saying is...
 Francis Marion®
spacer But it's not Brads fault, right? I mean we've had 3 or 4
 Anonymous08®
spacer I think most us agree 110%
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson hoops legend says basketball can, and should, do better
 baker5801®
spacer So is this guy a turd fan?
 ThornhillVillageDweller®
Read all 46 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest