Clemson cruises past Virginia Tech to school record for wins

CLEMSON – Clemson’s seniors marked the main celebration inside Littlejohn, but it certainly wasn’t the only item fans were cheering for. The Tigers completed the regular season with 26 wins, the most in program history overall, overwhelming Virginia Tech 65-47. With the win, Clemson will also finish 18-2 in conference play, which will go down as a program best. Clemson’s senior day made sure to celebrate the present foundations of the program, but fans also continued to get a glimpse at the program’s future. Del Jones made the most of his playing time on Saturday night, with his routine athleticism inside the paint shining in the early stages of the contest. He contributed a personal 6-0 run in the first half, which began the separation that the Tigers needed to run past the Hokies. The freshman guard would finish with eight points, collecting some personal momentum heading into the postseason. In a season where he became a fan favorite overnight, Viktor Lakhin’s final game in Littlejohn was another memorable outing. He started with a 12-point performance in the first half, leading all scorers in the process. The senior big started 6-9 from the field, finding a way to close his career in Littlejohn with more highlights to his name. Lakhin cooled off in the second half but still led the way offensively with 16 points. Dispute the Tigers’ struggles from three-point land, the offense was able to make up for it in other areas. For starters, defense turned into offense. The Hokies coughed up the ball 22 times, and Clemson turned those mistakes into 24 points. That spark plug for that swarming defense came from senior Jaeden Zackery, who totaled four steals on Saturday evening, providing points on one end, and pressure on the other. Zackery finished with 12 points, putting together another complete performance on the home floor. With the victory, the Tigers finish the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Clemson will wait a few days before its postseason dance can continue, holding a double bye in the ACC Tournament, and is set to play in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening, March 13th.

