BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson basketball in good shape with NC shooting guard after visit
Austin Swartz is rated as high as a 4-star prospect and visited Clemson recently.

Clemson basketball in good shape with NC shooting guard after visit
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Oct 18, Tue 19:04

The Tigers are in a good spot with one of Clemson basketball’s top targets.

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell along with his assistant coaches spent a lot of time last summer watching 6-4 Austin Swarz of Concord (NC) Cannon School perform on the AAU circuit. Brownell first talked with Swartz after watching him perform, and the two have grown closer ever since. Earlier this month after an unofficial visit for a football game, Swartz was offered by Brownell.

“They love my personality and how I am as a person. They thought I’d be a great fit there,” Swartz said. “They love the way I shoot the ball, the way I space the floor. Love my ability to create my own shot. They love the tools that I have that I can bring to the table from a physical side also.”

As impressed as Brownell and his assistants were with Swartz, he felt the same way about them after seeing them up close and in action on his visit.

“The coaching staff is awesome. They are really, really caring,” Swartz said. “That’s really important to me, especially how much they communicate with their players, which is really huge. The connection between them and the players is awesome. That’s something that I might want to be a part of one day. I’m not sure yet. That really stuck out to me.”

Swartz is continuing to evaluate his options, but the visit certainly put Clemson in a strong spot with him.

“This definitely bumps them up on my list for sure,” Swartz. “Definitely puts them in the ranks of maybe somewhere I want to go one day when that decision time comes. I wouldn’t say there’s one above anybody else. I’d say everybody is on a level playing field right now.”

Swartz was at Virginia Tech this past Saturday. He’s also visited South Carolina, though the Gamecocks have not offered, along with Georgia, Wake Forest and Appalachian State. He plans to visit NC State this Saturday. He does not plan to make a decision until next summer.

Last season Swartz averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Nikki Hood: Email | Comment
Paul Hornung Award honors Tiger for standout performance
Paul Hornung Award honors Tiger for standout performance
Clemson center named preseason second-team All-ACC
Clemson center named preseason second-team All-ACC
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Clemson men's basketball picked 11th in ACC preseason poll
Bowl projections, where Clemson ranks among unbeatens after Week 7
Bowl projections, where Clemson ranks among unbeatens after Week 7
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 122 Recruits (102 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest