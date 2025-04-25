sports_basketball
Clemson approves six-year extension for Brad Brownell
Brownell's new contract runs through 2031.

David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 3 hours ago

CLEMSON – The Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a new contract for men's head basketball coach Brad Brownell Friday morning that will extend it six years.

The Compensation Committee approved the contract, which will run through 2031, during the Board of Trustees' quarterly meetings at The Madren Center. The contract will raise Brownell’s salary by $250,000 increments each season. He will move to $4 million for the 2025-26 season, reaching $5 million by 2029-30 and it will stay at $5 million the final year of the deal.

Assistants Billy Donlon, Sean Dixon, and Dick Bender each have a year added to their contracts. Donlon will make $530,000, Dixon will increase to $375,000 and Bender will increase to $320,000.

“I remain honored and grateful to have led this program for 15 years and for the opportunity to continue to coach and develop young people in both basketball and life at Clemson,” said Brownell. “I’m appreciative of the support from Graham Neff, President Jim Clements and our administration to continue to build upon our successes in basketball – on and off the court. I’m proud of the continuity of my staff and the critical role they play in winning, player development and recruiting.”

Clemson went 27-6 this past season, setting a program record for wins in the regular season (26) and total wins. The Tigers' 18-2 mark in ACC play during the regular season also set a school record. The Tigers defeated SMU in the quarterfinal round of the ACC tournament before losing to Louisville in the semifinals.

The Tigers headed into the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 12 nationally and earned a 5-seed. However, Clemson lost to 12-seed McNeese in first-round play in Providence, Rhode Island. The Cowboys used a stifling first half to open a 24-point lead and then held off late-charging Clemson for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory, a 69-67 win in the opening round of the East Region.

Brownell received a new five-year contract worth $20 million after leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight the previous season.

In 15 seasons with the Tigers, Brownell is the school's career leader in victories with 292, and Clemson has reached the NCAA Tournament five times. In addition to the Elite Eight showing, Brownell led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and tournament berths in 2021 and 2011 as well.

As part of the new agreement, should Brownell step down as head coach before the end of the contract, he will have the option to transition into a role as Special Assistant/Advisor to the Athletic Director. That position, which must be exercised by April 15th of any given year, would carry a salary of $250,000 annually and last for the remainder of the contract term, not to exceed four years. In that capacity, Brownell would assist Clemson University and IPTAY with fundraising and revenue-generating opportunities while also serving in an advisory role to the Director of Athletics.

