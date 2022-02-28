Brownell updates status of PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson for final stretch

Two of Clemson’s best players have a chance to play at some point this week.

Clemson has put together a two-game winning streak in the absence of PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson, defeating Wake Forest in Littlejohn Coliseum last Wednesday and then going on the road to defeat Boston College Saturday.

Hall has been Clemson's most productive player this season (15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 32 blocks), losing him in the first minute of a 70-61 defeat Feb. 19 at Louisville.

Tyson (10.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game) has been out since early February after breaking his clavicle against Florida State.

Brownell told TigerNet Monday morning that he isn’t completely sure about the status of his two veterans but is hopeful that they can play this week.

“In terms of Hunter and PJ, I don't know yet. PJ won't practice today, but he never practices two days before (a game). Is there a chance he could practice a little bit Tuesday and play Wednesday? Possibly. I don't know,” Brownell said. “Hunter is going to try and do some stuff today for the first time physically, in terms of competing 5-on-5. So, we will have to see how that goes for a couple of days. There is a chance maybe he can play Wednesday. It's not guaranteed at all, but maybe more likely for the weekend, hopefully, if things go well this week. We will just have to wait and see.”

Chase Hunter came up big in both games, scoring a then-career-high 21 points against the Demon Deacons and then set another career-high with 23 points in the win over the Eagles. The ascendance of Hunter has been a benefit from the absence of the two frontcourt players.

Brownell said Hunter’s improved play has been critical in the two wins.

“It's important, especially without Hunter and PJ playing, two of our better players and consistent scorers,” he said. “We have to find points in other ways. I love the way Chase played last week. He was very efficient. I think his confidence is growing as you would expect for a guy who is playing as well as he is. That's been great to see.”

Ben Middlebrooks, a 6-foot-10 freshman center, played 27 minutes and had nine rebounds with eight points (4-for-6). Senior forward Naz Bohannon didn’t score but chased down two offensive rebounds and a loose ball with a dive to the floor down the stretch.

Following Saturday’s 70-60 victory, the Tigers sit at 14-15 overall and 6-12 in league play. Clemson, which is trying to avoid its first losing season since the 2012-13 campaign, finishes the regular season with home games 7 p.m. Wednesday against Georgia Tech and 2 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Tech.