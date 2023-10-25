Brownell loves roster, but says Tigers are battling injuries early in camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell likes the team he will put on the floor this season, but he’s also ready for that team to get completely healthy. Brownell, center PJ Hall, guard Chase Hunter and guard Joseph Girard III attended the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte Wednesday, and Brownell was asked about the new members of his team. Specifically, Girard, a transfer from Syracuse. “Well, Joe is a terrific player, and certainly have experienced that watching that and competing against him for four years,” Brownell said. “Losing Hunter Tyson and Brevin Galloway last year, we thought we were really losing some three-point shooting, and to really create a little more space for these guys, Chase and PJ -- Chase in terms of penetration, pick-and-roll game, and PJ in the paint -- we felt like having more shooting would be good for us. “Joe is a guy that's going to be able to stretch defenses, but I also think he's a tremendous leader, and he's a guy that is extremely competitive, so it's always good to add guys like that to your locker room.” Brownell was asked if having an experienced lineup has changed the way he leads, and he mentioned that injuries have played a part. “A little bit. We've had a bunch of injuries, though. That's been the only thing that's been a little frustrating. Jack Clark is still battling the groin issue that he had at State and trying to come back from that, so he really hasn't done much for us yet,” Brownell said. “Joe and RJ (Godfrey) both have had some sprained ankles and (Alex) Hemenway has had several injuries, hamstring most recently. We just kind of haven't been whole. “I'm excited to see what that looks like. The other thing, because we do have so many new guys, and we have older new guys, but we have a lot of new guys, so there has been a lot of teaching still. Our system is probably a little more complicated than some, really on both sides of the ball, so we've spent a lot of time in the gym and watched a lot of film as a group so far this year.” Hall is finally healthy after battling knee and foot injuries the last few seasons. “First off, yeah, knee is great. Knee is feeling better than it has in a long time. That's definitely a blessing for me, being able to come back and progress back to where it was before the injury. That was frustrating all year dealing with that,” Hall said. “This summer was definitely a stepping stone for that.” Hall sees Hunter as a key component of the lineup, but he also sees several players as major contributors. “I think that our younger guys are going to have a big, big role in that. Our freshmen, Chauncey Wiggins and RJ Godfrey from last year, those guys are ready to step up and are willing to step up, as well, they're not just ready to,” Hall said. “Along with that, our sophomores, now juniors and upperclassmen like Ian Schieffelin, those guys are ready, and like I said, willing to step up, and those will be the guys that definitely contribute those things that a lot of people don't want to do. “Hunter did all the things that people don't always want to do, and we have a lot of guys this year that know that's what it takes to win.” Another one is Girard, and Hall is excited about the chance to play with the former Orange guard. “Yeah, it's exciting. I'm really excited to get out there and play with all these high-level guys,” Hall said. “Joe is somebody who I've competed against for the last three years, and watching him playing against him, it's funny, you read the scout every time you're about to play somebody, and it gets to a point where you really don't need the scout for guys like that. You know what they do. “But when you come to be teammates with them, you see stuff in his game that you don't normally see all the time. He's a tremendous playmaker. That's what a lot of people don't realize. He's not just some run-off-the-screen shooter or knock-down three-point shooter. He can really create for other guys, whether that's spacing the floor, passing the rock around and creating for others. That's something that's a very underrated attribute about him.”

