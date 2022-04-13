Brownell defends his program, says it's admired around the league

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Brad Brownell wishes some of his fiercest critics would give a little credit to the program he’s built at Clemson.

Brownell addressed the media Wednesday, the first time he’s spoken publicly since the Tigers’ season ended in a loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn. Brownell entered the press conference with a few stats and notes and joked that he wanted to speak for a minute without going as long as head football coach Dabo Swinney.

Brownell asked the media the number of ACC teams that have been to three NCAA Tournaments in the last five years – only five teams have accomplished that feat – and he quickly reminded the room that has Clemson has been to two. He then added that only two teams from the ACC have the tournament in back-to-back years.

“We’ve been to two,” Brownell said. “Syracuse has been to two. Miami has been to two. Everybody else below that, so there’s an element of consistency that I am proud of.”

Clemson finished 17-16 last season and missed out on postseason play, leading many fans to grumble and wonder aloud whether new Tigers athletic director Graham Neff would make a change. Instead, Neff wrote a letter that detailed the expectations for the program going forward.

However, despite a rash of injuries, the Tigers won five out of six at the end of the season and advanced to the second round of the ACC Tournament.

“If you really followed us and you followed the stories and you watched our kids, you just were really impressed and pleased with the way they wouldn’t give in,” Brownell said. “We lost a million close games, we had some heartbreaking defeats, we had two shots at the buzzer that didn’t go in. We obviously had a couple that did (go in) against us. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes that’s basketball, and I, as a coach, got to do a better job of figuring out ways to make sure that either we don’t get into that situation or that when we do, we finish it.”

Brownell then said that he wishes people around Clemson would look at the program the way it’s viewed around the league.

“There’s a level of consistency and a competitive spirit in our program that should be a little bit more admired by some people,” Brownell said. “I think we have a lot of respect from a lot of people in our league, I know that. Coaches and players and even administrators. I know because I talk to some of them. … We’re all trying to get to that next step, but that next step is really hard. That next step of going to tournaments every other year, and advancing, is tough. Everybody better be supportive of it.”

He admitted that there was a time when the program won steadily despite the renovations of Littlejohn Coliseum causing the team to not have a home.

“It’s pretty hard to recruit for a couple of those years. We can’t show you anything. ‘Here’s a rendering, do you believe us?’” Brownell said. “We’re over there with the dance team, the volleyball team, and sharing lockers and stuff with the soccer team. Those were some tough years to have good teams.”

He is hopeful that with the help of Neff, the program can finally achieve its goals.

“Graham and I have been in the weeds together for a long time. He and I have fought a lot of great battles together,” Brownell said. “We don’t always agree on everything, but he and I have a good relationship and we can speak candidly with one another. I know he’s trying. I know he wants to continue to help us and take our program to the next level.”