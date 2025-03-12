Brad Brownell provides ACC Tournament update, asked about Indiana's potential interest

CLEMSON – Postseason hoops is here. Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers will begin their run in the ACC Tournament on Thursday night, facing the winner of Syracuse/SMU (9:30 p.m. EDT/ESPN or ESPN2). He addressed the media on Wednesday morning, providing a final update before his squad heads to Charlotte. He broke down the team’s health entering the tournament, the late start on Thursday night, the rumors surrounding the Indiana job, and more. *On rest versus rust with the double-bye Clemson had a chance to take a breath or two before the ACC and NCAA Tournament consume the final moments of the season. The team had two full days off before ramping up preparation for whoever they face in the quarterfinals. Brownell isn’t entirely concerned about the team’s rust entering Thursday night’s matchup, but the 9:30 p.m. start will present some challenges. “I don't think it's rust,” Brownell said. “It's just more the anticipation of an excitement to play. I think the 9:30 part is the part that's maybe a little more challenging is you'd much rather wake up and play or certainly play a little earlier. And it helps sometimes the teams that have already played in there and have some good feeling after playing well and winning. It's more maybe that than it is just that it's your first game in that environment, but not really rust from not playing for a couple of days because I don't think that's not that big a deal.” *On rumors surrounding the Indiana job Brownell’s name has been floated as a potential option for the Indiana basketball vacancy back in his home state, and he addressed those rumors Wednesday ahead of the postseason action. He said he has a great job here at Clemson, adding that he loves the program and his attention is always on the Tigers' task at hand. “I'm not going to talk about potential jobs,” Brownell said. “I have a great job and I'm a hundred percent focused on this team and what we've got ahead of us and try and do everything I can to help us continue to win the next game.” *On the team’s health entering the postseason This is a group with plenty of tread on its tires. It’s been reported that this team has dealt with its share of bumps and bruises entering the conference tournament, with Ian Schieffelin dealing with a variety of injuries, and Chase Hunter nursing a calf injury for the last few weeks. Brownell says the team is in a good spot entering the tournament but added that there’s the normal share of things they are dealing with that come with playing late into the season. “Healthwise, we're good,” Brownell said. “Knock on wood and get through another practice, but everybody's fine. There's the normal knickknack stuff, but nothing significant.” *On this group’s capability of making a deep tournament run Brownell’s group just completed the most successful regular season in program history, but this group will either be remembered or forgotten in the postseason. Last year’s Elite Eight team dealt with plenty of woes in the regular season, but everyone remembers taking down Baylor and Arizona as Clemson shined in the City of Angels. When asked if he thought this group was capable of the same kind of run, he said he believed it was possible, but he knows that in a tournament run, some things have to simply fall in the right places. “I mean I hope so,” Brownell said. “Do we have the talent and the experience to make a deep run in the ACC tournament in the NCAA tournament? I think we do, but we have to play very well. We need some good things to happen for us too. It's a combination, but we certainly have the tools, pieces, and experience to make that happen.” *On what it would mean to win an ACC Championship Brad Brownell is well aware of his own history in the ACC Tournament. He also knows that this year might have a more substantial chance than most in years past to do something unique in program history. Brownell didn’t acknowledge what it would mean for him, but he understands the gravity of what that accomplishment could do for his players and the fanbase. “I don't go there right now,” Brownell said. “Obviously it would be a big deal. We haven't done it at Clemson and I haven't had a lot of success in this tournament, but as much as all that is great and what it would mean to my players, what would it mean to our fans? I'm very cognizant of that. But we just need to win the first game. Let's just win the first game, be ready and prepared, try to play well the first night.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!