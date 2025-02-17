Brad Brownell breaks down Clemson's offensive growth, time off and more

Brad Brownell and Clemson are rolling, and the group has another sizeable break before taking on the final five games of the regular season. As this team gears up for SMU, Brownell updated the latest in the preparation for the Mustangs, how the offense continues to grow, and much more. *On differences between this and last year’s teams Where the extremely likely similarity between this version of Clemson Hoops and last year’s rendition is the berth in the NCAA Tournament, these groups are quite different. Last year’s January and February saw hardship for a team led by PJ Hall, where one year later this stretch of basketball likely sealed this team’s ticket for the Big Dance. Brownell broke down those differences, as well as the contrast in leadership. “Every team is different,” Brownell said. “Certainly, last year's team, we just got off to such a great start. We played great basketball right away, early, and probably hit a little bit of a lull. I mean anything, I'm sure there was a point there, we might've maybe got a little overconfident. I know we had a couple of weeks there where we did not play well at all and we got humbled, and I think we just kind of needed a reminder on that and kind of got our guys back in a good place and played better. I think this year's team is better defensively, but not probably quite as good offensively. Our guys have done a pretty good job most nights of defending. There's been a good consistency in that. "I don't know in terms of probably a little quieter team in terms of just natural leadership, although Viktor’s not quiet in games and things of that nature, but these guys have just kind of plotted along nice consistency all year, not too high, not too low. They just kind of come and do their thing every day, and it has been fun because they're still being coachable or they're working, they want to get better, and hopefully, they have their eyes on the bigger prize.” *On advantages with the three-guard lineup Clemson has shifted to a different starting lineup since Duke, leading to plenty of success. Dillon Hunter’s addition to the starting five gives Clemson more speed, despite sacrificing some size. Brownell believes that despite that lack of additional size, the trio of guards possesses a physicality that can overcome that. “I think some of it is just we have older guys,” Brownell said. “I do think the guys on the perimeter are all physically strong; Chase, Dillon, and Jaeden Zackery are all big, stronger guys. They're experienced, and they're older. It's not always how big yards, how big you play, and those guys are certainly not fearful of anybody, and they're aggressive defensively enough that they're able to make bigger players play a little further out. Sometimes, it's pressure, and sometimes, it's just physicality. So I think they're all pretty strong guys and physically gifted.” *On-team-wide response following Georgia Tech loss Clemson’s win streak following the triple-overtime loss to Georgia Tech can be attributed to several items. Having such a massive game up next can help reset the focus, and Viktor Lakhin staying on the court certainly helps. Brownell attributes the veteran game-to-game focus as the main factor, praising their competitive nature and the group’s ability to play well with each other. “I think Georgia Tech played very well, and we had chances to win the game and didn't finish,” Brownell said. “And so anytime that happens, you'll give the other team a chance to beat you, and they did. But in terms of how our guys have responded, you're correct. They have responded tremendously well, and certainly, that was a point of concern of mine after the loss to Georgia Tech. How would we respond? I knew we would be ready for Duke. I knew it's such a big game, and there was a bunch of hype leading up two weeks, probably at least around here with it, and our guys were ready to compete, and I think that's just kind of what we've kind hung our hat on. "I think we've got a good competitive group. I think we play hard, we get the most out of our abilities, and we're playing together very well, but there's no doubt that this is a very challenging stretch in terms of quality opponents, some at home, some on the road. Our guys have done a really good job of just kind of focusing on that next game and the preparation into the game, and I think that's been key.” *On additional scheduling break Rest versus rust. When Clemson got a week off earlier in the season, it was a welcome break in the schedule. Brownell acknowledged at the time this team was beaten up, and needed the rest to regroup. Now, in the middle of a three-game win streak where the group is playing its best basketball, that time off may not be so welcomed. “This is the one time I wish we had a midweek game,” Brownell said. “We had our week break earlier, and it was great. We needed it. We were worn out, we were physically tired. I gave the guys two days off in a row. Sunday, Monday, we practiced Tuesday and then we took Wednesday off, so we took three out of four days. I thought we were physically worn out, but obviously, it's crazy. We just played Saturday, Monday we had the big Monday game with Carolina, so we actually had a little bit of a mini-break leading into Florida State, and now it's kind of, okay, we've got another week, and it's like, I'd rather of keep playing now this time, but we're going to practice Monday, Tuesday, take Wednesday off, and then Thursday, Friday get ready for SMU, but I probably would rather have a game.”

