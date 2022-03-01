A Clemson (wo)man needs no introduction

Nikki Hood

A Clemson (wo)man needs no introduction unless, of course, you want to refer to her as Miss McDonald's All-American.

Not many people know the name Ruby Whitehorn yet, but that's probably because she's yet to step foot on campus. However, it won't be long before Clemson fans everywhere will know and remember the name of Clemson's first-ever McDonald's All-American in women's basketball.

Whitehorn, out of Detroit (MI) Edison was that state's only McDonald's All-American this past season. After averaging 25.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, three assists, and 4.3 steals per game is also a finalist for Michigan's most prestigious title, Miss Basketball.

Last month, Whitehorn's phones started buzzing constantly, but until she talked to Clemson head coach Amanda Butler, she had no idea she had received one of the nation's most sought-after awards for a high school basketball player.

"I actually didn't know. I found out from Coach Butler and Coach (Daniel) Barber because they called me," Whitehorn told TigerNet recently. "They were really excited and telling me 'Congratulations' and stuff. They were giving me a lot of energy. I wasn't aware until I checked my phone, and it was blowing up."

Becoming a McDonald's All-American wasn't always a goal of Whitehorn's, but now that she's achieved it, she's not only happy for herself but also for those who have believed in her along the way.

"Not at the start. I didn't really even know anything about it," Whithorn said. "My freshman year is when I found out McDonald's All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Basketball, and all of those awards. Ever since I found out about them freshman year, it's been something that I wanted.

"I was very happy because I know I made a lot of people proud with that. That was really where most of my excitement came from - being able to make everybody proud."

As Clemson's first-ever McDonald's All-American, Whitehorn, said, she hopes to be an inspiration to young women hoping to follow in her footsteps.

"That was very interesting for me to find out that this is all new," she said. "It definitely put a lot of pressure on me, but I'm excited because I was inspired by many people before me. I want to do the same for my younger teammates and everybody else."

How did a five-star, nationally acclaimed basketball player choose Clemson?

After a road trip with her mother, Lisa Bryant, Whitehorn said she fell in love with everything about Clemson.

"I took a trip to all of the schools I was unsure about. Me and my mom went on a road trip to every school, and when I went to Clemson, it just absolutely hit me. I loved it there. It felt like home," she said.

"It felt like home. I want to major in architecture, and they have a great architecture program that really stood out to me. The coaches, I have 100-percent faith in the coaches. They felt like home. I know they are great coaches, and they are great teachers. What stood out to me about Coach Butler was when I went on my visit, they were talking about things that no other school talked about. She talked about how physical touch can make or break a game and the fact that she looks into that type of stuff really made realize she's just different than other coaches."

Her support system – including her mother – all feel the same way about Clemson and that she will be in good hands over the next four years.

"They absolutely love it there. They can just tell that my face lights up when I'm there," she said. "They love the coaches. They know they're so genuine. They have faith in them and me. I have a very good support system, so they're very supportive of my decision."

As for Clemson, what's on the horizon for the women's basketball program? Whitehorn says people shouldn't sleep on little ol' Clemson.

"I see really, really great things," she said. "I feel like a lot of people overlook Clemson as a school because they go to schools with bigger names, and they overlook the schools that usually in the conversation. I see the potential in Clemson. I see the coaches that they are great. I feel like I can be a great help and a great change and not even because of my talent but because of my heart. I come from a winning high school program. I've seen other people do it. I'm just ready."

A special night! Detroit Edison's Ruby Whitehorn was presented her McDonald's All-Americanjersey. During the ceremony, Detroit’s 1st girls All-American& Edison alum Rickea Jackson spoke about Ruby. What a night for @DetroitEdisonGB!@d1_ruby2 @McDAAG @iamthathooper pic.twitter.com/vnFuJhSrrB — State Champs! W (@StateChampsW) February 24, 2022