Where Clemson stands in the updated NCAA Tournament bracketology, NET rankings

Clemson secured another undefeated week, taking down Notre Dame and Virginia to make it six wins in a row last week. Brad Brownell's squad has only two remaining games in the regular season before the madness of March can truly begin. NET Ranking: 21 PREV: 22 Quad 1: (4-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (15) L 71-84 Away Boise State (43) L 64-74 Away Louisville (24) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (59) W 77-71 Home Duke (2) W 79-69 Away SMU (41) Quad 2: (7-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (62) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (68) L 87-82 Home Memphis (45) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (88) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (66) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (112) W 71-58 Away Virginia W 85-65 Home North Carolina (42) W 72-46 Away Florida State (89) Quad 3: (8-1) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (142) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (155) W 80-68 Home California (126) W 77-57 Home Florida State (89) W 65-55 Away Miami (223) W 85-71 Home Stanford (83) L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (112) W 68-58 Away NC State (138) W 83-68 Home Notre Dame (103) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (290) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (314) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (178) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (318) W 79-51 Radford (166) Clemson's NET ranking continues to rise heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Tigers are still in striking distance for a regular season ACC title, needing to win out and see Duke and Louisville drop a game to secure that top seed. National Bracketology ESPN (3/4): South Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Nebraska/Boise State in Providence CBS Sports (3/4): Midwest Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Liberty in Denver JBR Bracketology (3/4) (4) Clemson VS. (13) Chattanooga JBR Bracketology - Seed List Monday 3/3.



-Michigan State doesn't move "up" in terms of spots along the seed list, but the Spartans are closer to 3… pic.twitter.com/9d6EktpMFk — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) March 3, 2025 The Tigers look to stretch their winning streak to seven games when they travel to Boston College on Wednesday, March 4th, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

