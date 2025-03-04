sports_basketball
Clemson looks to finish regular-season action strong heading to BC in the midweek and hosting Virginia Tech on the weekend.
Where Clemson stands in the updated NCAA Tournament bracketology, NET rankings
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Clemson secured another undefeated week, taking down Notre Dame and Virginia to make it six wins in a row last week. Brad Brownell's squad has only two remaining games in the regular season before the madness of March can truly begin.

NET Ranking: 21 PREV: 22

Quad 1: (4-2)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (15)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (43)

L 64-74 Away Louisville (24)

W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (59)

W 77-71 Home Duke (2)

W 79-69 Away SMU (41)

Quad 2: (7-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (62)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (68)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (45)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (88)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (66)

W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (112)

W 71-58 Away Virginia

W 85-65 Home North Carolina (42)

W 72-46 Away Florida State (89)

Quad 3: (8-1)

W 86-72 Home Syracuse (142)

W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (155)

W 80-68 Home California (126)

W 77-57 Home Florida State (89)

W 65-55 Away Miami (223)

W 85-71 Home Stanford (83)

L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (112)

W 68-58 Away NC State (138)

W 83-68 Home Notre Dame (103)

Quad 4 (5-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (290)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (314)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (178)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (318)

W 79-51 Radford (166)

Clemson's NET ranking continues to rise heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Tigers are still in striking distance for a regular season ACC title, needing to win out and see Duke and Louisville drop a game to secure that top seed.

National Bracketology

ESPN (3/4):

South Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Nebraska/Boise State in Providence

CBS Sports (3/4):

Midwest Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Liberty in Denver

JBR Bracketology (3/4)

(4) Clemson VS. (13) Chattanooga

The Tigers look to stretch their winning streak to seven games when they travel to Boston College on Wednesday, March 4th, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

