Where Clemson stands in the NET/Bracketology on Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is finally here. Brad Brownell and Clemson will learn the who, the when, and the where of their first round matchup tonight at 6:00 p.m. on CBS. As conference champions are crowned, and the bracket finally gets assembled, where does Clemson stand among the field of 68? NET Ranking: 22 PREV: 22 Quad 1: (5-3) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (15) L 71-84 Away Boise State (44) L 64-74 Away Louisville (23) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (61) W 77-71 Home Duke (1) W 79-69 Away SMU (46) W 57-54 Neutral SMU (46) L 76-73 Neutral Louisville (23) Quad 2: (8-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (64) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (69) L 87-82 Home Memphis (50) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (87) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (66) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (114) W 71-58 Away Virginia (110) W 85-65 Home North Carolina (36) W 72-46 Away Florida State (90) W 68-58 Away NC State (132) Quad 3: (8-1) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (133) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (167) W 80-68 Home California (125) W 77-57 Home Florida State (90) W 65-55 Away Miami (225) W 85-71 Home Stanford (81) L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (109) W 83-68 Home Notre Dame (103) W 78-69 Away Boston College (202) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (294) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (297) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (187) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (319) W 79-51 Home Radford (166) W 65-47 Home Virginia Tech (167) When it comes to Clemson's run in the ACC Tournament, it doesn't seem like their metrics in the NET took any positive or negative turn, seemingly leaving the Tigers in the same spot after the regular season concluded. National Bracketology ESPN (3/16): South Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Colorado State in Seattle CBS Sports (3/16): East Region: (6) Clemson vs. (11) VCU in Providence JBR Bracketology (3/14) South Region (4) Clemson VS. (13) Yale 🔮 FINAL BRACKET PREDICTION 🔮@TheAndyKatz gives his last bracket on Selection Sunday 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6wk9thOcut — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2025 The NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 6:00 p.m. on CBS.

