sports_basketball
Clemson looks to find the same magic after a disappointing ACC Tourney loss last year to a deep March Madness run.
Clemson looks to find the same magic after a disappointing ACC Tourney loss last year to a deep March Madness run.

Where Clemson stands in the NET/Bracketology on Selection Sunday
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - Sunday, March 16 2025

Selection Sunday is finally here.

Brad Brownell and Clemson will learn the who, the when, and the where of their first round matchup tonight at 6:00 p.m. on CBS.

As conference champions are crowned, and the bracket finally gets assembled, where does Clemson stand among the field of 68?

NET Ranking: 22 PREV: 22

Quad 1: (5-3)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (15)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (44)

L 64-74 Away Louisville (23)

W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (61)

W 77-71 Home Duke (1)

W 79-69 Away SMU (46)

W 57-54 Neutral SMU (46)

L 76-73 Neutral Louisville (23)

Quad 2: (8-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (64)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (69)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (50)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (87)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (66)

W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (114)

W 71-58 Away Virginia (110)

W 85-65 Home North Carolina (36)

W 72-46 Away Florida State (90)

W 68-58 Away NC State (132)

Quad 3: (8-1)

W 86-72 Home Syracuse (133)

W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (167)

W 80-68 Home California (125)

W 77-57 Home Florida State (90)

W 65-55 Away Miami (225)

W 85-71 Home Stanford (81)

L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (109)

W 83-68 Home Notre Dame (103)

W 78-69 Away Boston College (202)

Quad 4 (5-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (294)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (297)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (187)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (319)

W 79-51 Home Radford (166)

W 65-47 Home Virginia Tech (167)

When it comes to Clemson's run in the ACC Tournament, it doesn't seem like their metrics in the NET took any positive or negative turn, seemingly leaving the Tigers in the same spot after the regular season concluded.

National Bracketology

ESPN (3/16):

South Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) Colorado State in Seattle

CBS Sports (3/16):

East Region: (6) Clemson vs. (11) VCU in Providence

JBR Bracketology (3/14)

South Region (4) Clemson VS. (13) Yale

The NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 6:00 p.m. on CBS.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts