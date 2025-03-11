Where Clemson stands in the NET/bracketology ahead of ACC Tournament, Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday approaches. Clemson is gearing up for the ACC Tournament, with the postseason officially beginning for the Tigers on March 13th, with the ACC double bye granting extra days of rest for Brad Brownell's squad. Where do the top ten Tigers stand as March Madness inches closer? Let's find out. NET Ranking: 22 PREV: 21 Quad 1: (4-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (15) L 71-84 Away Boise State (47) L 64-74 Away Louisville (23) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (58) W 77-71 Home Duke (1) W 79-69 Away SMU (49) Quad 2: (8-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (64) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (69) L 87-82 Home Memphis (48) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (87) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (63) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (114) W 71-58 Away Virginia (106) W 85-65 Home North Carolina (40) W 72-46 Away Florida State (89) W 68-58 Away NC State (134) Quad 3: (8-1) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (132) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (166) W 80-68 Home California (126) W 77-57 Home Florida State (89) W 65-55 Away Miami (226) W 85-71 Home Stanford (83) L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (114) W 83-68 Home Notre Dame (101) W 78-69 Away Boston College (204) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (294) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (308) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (186) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (319) W 79-51 Radford (166) Clemson's NET ranking remains relatively the same as the postseason approaches, with the ACC Tournament serving as an opportunity to boost the Tigers' seeding. National Bracketology ESPN (3/11): South Region: (4) Clemson vs. (13) Akron in Seattle CBS Sports (3/11): South Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese in Seattle JBR Bracketology (3/10) South Region (4) Clemson VS. (13) Akron in Providence The Tigers await the winner out of Syracuse/Florida State/SMU on Thursday, March 13th at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

