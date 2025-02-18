Where Clemson stands in the NET, NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Clemson continues to win, and it is reflected in its status for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are in the middle of a break before taking on SMU Saturday (4 p.m./ACCN), and as the regular season continues to wind down, we can get a better idea of where Clemson may land on the final 64-team bracket. NET Ranking: 26 PREV: 27 Quad 1: (3-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (16) L 71-84 Away Boise State (48) L 64-74 Away Louisville (27) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (51) W 77-71 Home Duke (2) Quad 2: (7-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (60) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (58) L 87-82 Home Memphis (49) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (91) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (78) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (121) W 68-58 Away NC State (124) W 85-65 Home North Carolina (47) W 72-46 Away Florida State (88) Quad 3: (6-1) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (146) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (156) W 80-68 Home California (125) W 77-57 Home Florida State (88) W 65-55 Away Miami (213) W 85-71 Home Stanford (84) L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (121) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (267) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (321) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (183) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (312) W 79-51 Radford (176) Clemson's NET ranking didn't shift too much after a thumping of Florida State, but there are some teams to monitor that may boost the Tigers' resume down the stretch. North Carolina and Wake Forest continue to improve their standing, and with five games to go, keep an eye on a potential Tar Heel resurgence to give the Tigers a boost at the 11th hour. National Bracketology: ESPN (2/18): West Region: (6) Clemson vs. (11) Vanderbilt in Cleveland CBS Sports (2/17): East Region: (6) Clemson vs. (11) BYU/Texas in Providence The Tigers will look to make it four wins in a row back on the road against SMU, tipping off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd, on the ACC Network.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!