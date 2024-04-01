CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Paula Grooms was there to welcome back the team with her hugs
WATCH: Clemson fans welcome back home basketball team
2024 Apr 1

The Clemson basketball team arrived back in Tiger Town after their impressive NCAA run making it all the way to the Elite Eight.

Clemson fans showed up and celebrated the team and coaching staff that made them so proud during the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Check out the following video:

