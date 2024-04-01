|
WATCH: Clemson fans welcome back home basketball team
The Clemson basketball team arrived back in Tiger Town after their impressive NCAA run making it all the way to the Elite Eight.
Clemson fans showed up and celebrated the team and coaching staff that made them so proud during the 2024 NCAA tournament.
Thank you #ClemsonFamily for the warm welcome home! 🧡🐅 pic.twitter.com/8i6wqo02jm— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) April 1, 2024
