RJ Godfrey and the Tigers hit a wide range of subjects ahead of Sunday's game with 3-seed Baylor.
RJ Godfrey and the Tigers hit a wide range of subjects ahead of Sunday's game with 3-seed Baylor.

WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players NCAA Tournament media day previewing 3-seed Baylor
by - 2024 Mar 23 17:18

Sixth-seed Clemson men's basketball takes on 3-seed Baylor at 6:10 EDT on Sunday, with each vying to make the West Region Semifinals in the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles next week.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell and players discuss the challenge ahead:

