WATCH: Stephen A. Smith slams Clemson after loss to McNeese: "They were horrific"

​Fifth-seeded Clemson suffered a stunning 69-67 defeat in their NCAA first-round matchup against 12th-seeded McNeese State on Thursday afternoon.​ The first half was terrible offensively, with the Tigers only scoring 13 points. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who loves to pile on, criticized the shooting of the veteran ACC team on ESPN's First Take show on Friday morning. "Clemson was horrific. They were a disaster," Smith said. "Five for twenty-one shooting from the field in the first half. One of fifteen from the three-point line." This victory marked McNeese's first NCAA tournament win in four attempts. Smith further commented on Clemson's play. "The bottom line is, Clemson was historically bad," Smith said. You walked away looking at them saying, 'This is an ACC team?' How in God's name could they look this bad, and that is what I walked away from." "The bottom line is, Clemson was historically bad. ... You walked away looking at them saying, 'This is an ACC team?'" 😯



—@stephenasmith weighs in on No. 12 McNeese taking down No. 5 Clemson in the first round of the men's NCAA tourney pic.twitter.com/qT6jUZsXAs — First Take (@FirstTake) March 21, 2025

