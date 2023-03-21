CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Hunter Tyson highlights

WATCH: Hunter Tyson highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Mar 21, Tue 07:56

Check out highlights of Hunter Tyson's impressive first-team All-ACC performance this season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson's Hunter Tyson was one of the Tigers' most dependable players in 2022-23. Hunter turned in a first-team All-ACC season after averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and shot 40.5% from 3-point territory. He also made good on 47.9% of his field-goal attempts.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN NFL draft projection swaps Tigers in first round
ESPN NFL draft projection swaps Tigers in first round
Spring shopping deals for Clemson fans
Spring shopping deals for Clemson fans
Valerie Cagle named ACC Pitcher of the Week
Valerie Cagle named ACC Pitcher of the Week
WATCH: Hunter Tyson highlights
WATCH: Hunter Tyson highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest