WATCH: Hunter Tyson highlights
|2023 Mar 21, Tue 07:56- -
Check out highlights of
Hunter Tyson's impressive first-team All-ACC performance this season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:
Video Description: Clemson's Hunter Tyson was one of the Tigers' most dependable players in 2022-23. Hunter turned in a first-team All-ACC season after averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and shot 40.5% from 3-point territory. He also made good on 47.9% of his field-goal attempts.
