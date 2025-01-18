CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Clemson vs. Pitt Condensed Game

WATCH: Clemson vs. Pitt Condensed Game
2025 Jan 18

Clemson moved to 15-4 after winning 6 games in 7 tries, defeating Pitt on the road, 78-75. Clemson shot 50% or better from the field and from 3-point land as Chase Hunter notched 20 points and Ian Schieffelin had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ishmael Leggett was the leading scorer for Pitt with 18 points and added 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

