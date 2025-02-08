CLEMSON BASKETBALL

TigerNet caught up with those students who have camped out since 3:30 A.M. and got their stories and a prediction for tonight's game.
TigerNet caught up with those students who have camped out since 3:30 A.M. and got their stories and a prediction for tonight's game.

WATCH: Clemson students camped out at Littlejohn since 2 A.M.
by Grayson Mann - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 8 12:57

Clemson students are taking Saturday night's clash with Duke very serious.

TigerNet caught up with those students who have camped out since 2 A.M. and got their stories and a prediction for tonight's game.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR re-signs with pro team
Former Clemson WR re-signs with pro team
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts