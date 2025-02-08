WATCH: Clemson students camped out at Littlejohn since 2 A.M.

Clemson students are taking Saturday night's clash with Duke very serious. TigerNet caught up with those students who have camped out since 2 A.M. and got their stories and a prediction for tonight's game. Headed to Littlejohn to catch up with Parker, a sophomore at Clemson, and Jones, a freshman to detail their camping story.



They’ve been camped out since 3:30 this morning and they broke down their strategy + the keys to beating Duke tonight.@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/rkpwrwK0w1 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 8, 2025 Hart and Trey are also sophomores at Clemson, and have been out since 2:00 A.M. and broke down their time since then.



They give their keys to Duke and how a black stone grill, cards, and a Pub Sub is all you need.@ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/T5w6fmZVWD — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 8, 2025 Got to check out their set up as well. They have a #Clemson pancake ready and a game of Blackjack going. pic.twitter.com/oTxKF9ryQg — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 8, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now