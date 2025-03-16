|
WATCH: Clemson reacts to NCAA Tournament draw
Clemson's March Madness path was revealed Sunday night.
Clemson will face McNeese in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Providence.
Here’s the scene in Littlejohn as the team reacts to being selected: @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/slLjUcSFqe
Brad Brownell's Tigers (27-6) are fifth-seeded in the Midwest Region and take on 12-seed and Southland champ McNeese State (27-6) Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island (3:15 p.m./TruTV).
Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite (FanDuel).
Watch the reaction and breakdown for the matchup for the Tigers and more below:
Let the madness begin.
Brad Brownell gives a quick speech to his team as Clemson is selected to face McNeese in round one of the NCAA Tournament. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/Sy2sAoYiKl— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025
