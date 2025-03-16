WATCH: Clemson reacts to NCAA Tournament draw

sports_basketball
Sunday, March 16 2025

Clemson's March Madness path was revealed Sunday night.

Brad Brownell's Tigers (27-6) are fifth-seeded in the Midwest Region and take on 12-seed and Southland champ McNeese State (27-6) Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island (3:15 p.m./TruTV).

Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite (FanDuel).

Watch the reaction and breakdown for the matchup for the Tigers and more below:

