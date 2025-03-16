WATCH: Clemson reacts to NCAA Tournament draw

Brad Brownell's Tigers (27-6) are fifth-seeded in the Midwest Region and take on 12-seed and Southland champ McNeese State (27-6) Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island (3:15 p.m./TruTV).

Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite (FanDuel).

Watch the reaction and breakdown for the matchup for the Tigers and more below:

Let the madness begin.



Clemson will face McNeese in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Providence.



Here’s the scene in Littlejohn as the team reacts to being selected: @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/slLjUcSFqe — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025