WATCH: Clemson guard releases hype video on return for next season

WATCH: Clemson guard Chase Hunter releases hype video on return for next season
by - 2023 Apr 17, Mon 12:46

Clemson senior Chase Hunter is returning for a fifth season and he made that official with a hype video on Monday.

Hunter improved his points per game into double figures for the first time this past season, averaging 13.6 points with 4.5 assists per game.

He scored a career-high 26 points in a comeback win at Florida State last season.

He is a second Tiger to use the extra eligibility, joining fellow guard Alex Hemenway.

Hunter's brother, Dillon, enrolled and played in 33 games last year (three starts).

Watch the video below:

