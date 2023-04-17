WATCH: Clemson guard releases hype video on return for next season

|
WATCH: Clemson guard Chase Hunter releases hype video on return for next season
|2023 Apr 17, Mon 12:46-
Clemson senior
Chase Hunter is returning for a fifth season and he made that official with a hype video on Monday.
Hunter improved his points per game into double figures for the first time this past season, averaging 13.6 points with 4.5 assists per game. He scored a career-high 26 points in a comeback win at Florida State last season. He is a second Tiger to use the extra eligibility, joining fellow guard Alex Hemenway. Hunter's brother, Dillon, enrolled and played in 33 games last year (three starts). Watch the video below:
Hunter improved his points per game into double figures for the first time this past season, averaging 13.6 points with 4.5 assists per game.
He scored a career-high 26 points in a comeback win at Florida State last season.
He is a second Tiger to use the extra eligibility, joining fellow guard Alex Hemenway.
Hunter's brother, Dillon, enrolled and played in 33 games last year (three starts).
Watch the video below: