WATCH: Clemson guard releases hype video on return for next season

Hunter improved his points per game into double figures for the first time this past season, averaging 13.6 points with 4.5 assists per game.

He scored a career-high 26 points in a comeback win at Florida State last season.

He is a second Tiger to use the extra eligibility, joining fellow guard Alex Hemenway.

Hunter's brother, Dillon, enrolled and played in 33 games last year (three starts).

