CLEMSON BASKETBALL

The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Myles Foster joining the show.
The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Myles Foster joining the show.

WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
by - 2024 Jun 26 16:15

The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Myles Foster joining the show. Foster breaks down his transition to Clemson, his love of the game and much more.

Last year at Illinois State, Foster played 32 games and made 31 starts, averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor and collected 25 blocks and 21 steals.

Watch below:

Christian Reeves interview

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
4-star WR has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings
Where Clemson is in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings
Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal
Tigers land freshman All-American out of transfer portal
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts