|
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Myles Foster
2024 Jun 26 16:15-
The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Myles Foster joining the show. Foster breaks down his transition to Clemson, his love of the game and much more.
Last year at Illinois State, Foster played 32 games and made 31 starts, averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor and collected 25 blocks and 21 steals. Watch below:
Last year at Illinois State, Foster played 32 games and made 31 starts, averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the floor and collected 25 blocks and 21 steals.
Watch below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Basketball