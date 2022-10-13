WATCH: Brownell on PJ Hall's return from injury timeline, 2022-23 season outlook

TigerNet Staff

Clemson coach Brad Brownell and players Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson were in Charlotte for the ACC Tipoff on Wednesday.

Brownell updated the latest on big man PJ Hall (knee) and his return, and he said the next few weeks are critical but Brownell feels "optimistic" that Hall can play sometime in November.

Clemson opens its season on Nov. 7 at home with The Citadel (7 p.m./ACCNX) and also has a trip to South Carolina on Nov. 11, neutral site dates with Iowa and Cal or TCU and then Penn State at home in November.

