CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No.2 Duke

WATCH: Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No.2 Duke
by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 8 22:59

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell speaks to the media after Clemson's 77-71 win over No.2 Duke on Saturday night.

Brownell praised his team for their performance in the second half and credited the home crowd for their energy, stating that the atmosphere played a crucial role in the victory.

Tigers turn up the heat on the Blue Devils in critical win
WATCH: Clemson vs. Duke highlights
