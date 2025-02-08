|
WATCH: Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No.2 Duke
2025 Feb 8 22:59- -
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell speaks to the media after Clemson's 77-71 win over No.2 Duke on Saturday night.
Brownell praised his team for their performance in the second half and credited the home crowd for their energy, stating that the atmosphere played a crucial role in the victory.
Tags: Clemson Basketball