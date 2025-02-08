CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Brad Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke

by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 8 22:59

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media after Clemson's 77-71 win over No. 2 Duke on Saturday night.

Brownell praised his team for their performance in the second half and credited the home crowd for their energy, stating that the atmosphere played a crucial role in the victory.

Watch his post-game press conference below:

A few Clemson players were also available after the big win:

