WATCH: Brad Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media after Clemson's 77-71 win over No. 2 Duke on Saturday night. Brownell praised his team for their performance in the second half and credited the home crowd for their energy, stating that the atmosphere played a crucial role in the victory. Watch his post-game press conference below:

A few Clemson players were also available after the big win:

