WATCH: Brad Brownell, Chase Hunter react to triple OT loss to Georgia Tech

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball had its six-game winning streak snapped in a triple overtime home defeat to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, 89-86. Coming in as a double-digit favorite, it was Clemson's (18-5, 10-2) first NET metric Quad 3 defeat of the season, falling to the previously 13th in the ACC standings Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7). Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and leading scorer Chase Hunter gave their postgame reaction in the early morning hours. Brownell opening statement "Obviously tough night for the Tigers. Congrats to Georgia Tech, thought they played very well. Naithan George was terrific in the game. Offensively, I thought we were OK. Just OK in the first half. Defensively, probably just OK. I thought we tried to be a little better in the second, but it's almost like we got a little bit trying too hard. It's really the first time all year you could kinda sense our guys tightening up a little bit and and we just didn't execute and finish in things offensively. "Certainly a major factor in the game, it's two or three times now that Viktor (Lakhin) fouls out, playing 15 minutes in a 55-minute game. We're not built to withstand that. Ian (Schieffelin) is playing at the end of the game with a cramp. We're too small. So 24 (Georgia Tech) offensive rebounds is a problem and probably cost us the game. "Obviously very disappointed because we had chances to win and need to do a better job late maybe. It's crazy, but I feel like we had three open shots in maybe the last end of games. Obviously not the last part of the game in triple overtime one, but the other ones -- and we just didn't make them. We needed a stop -- I don't know even know, the first overtime or regulation, I don't remember, where they finished one at the buzzer. It just felt like we couldn't finish the game. Ultimately, when you don't do that and you let a team hang around, they're going to make some plays, and they beat us." Watch more below:

