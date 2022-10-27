Vegas odds on Clemson basketball winning ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's almost time for basketball season!

Clemson basketball will hold their 'Rock the John' preseason basketball event tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the fun family affair.

In case you were wondering how Vegas thinks Clemson will do in the ACC regular season this year, they have released their odds with the Tigers at 40/1 (10th-best).

North Carolina is the odds-on favorite at 3/2, followed by Duke (3/1), Virginia (7/1), Florida State (12/1), Miami (12/1), Virginia Tech (12/1), Notre Dame (20/1), Syracuse (25/1), Louisville (33/1), Wake Forest (50/1), North Carolina State (66/1), Boston College (100/1), Georgia Tech (150/1) and Pittsburgh (200/1).