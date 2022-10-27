CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brownell hopes to get the Tigers back to postseason play this season (Photo: Melina Myers / USATODAY)
Brownell hopes to get the Tigers back to postseason play this season (Photo: Melina Myers / USATODAY)

Vegas odds on Clemson basketball winning ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 27, Thu 10:58

It's almost time for basketball season!

Clemson basketball will hold their 'Rock the John' preseason basketball event tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the fun family affair.

In case you were wondering how Vegas thinks Clemson will do in the ACC regular season this year, they have released their odds with the Tigers at 40/1 (10th-best).

North Carolina is the odds-on favorite at 3/2, followed by Duke (3/1), Virginia (7/1), Florida State (12/1), Miami (12/1), Virginia Tech (12/1), Notre Dame (20/1), Syracuse (25/1), Louisville (33/1), Wake Forest (50/1), North Carolina State (66/1), Boston College (100/1), Georgia Tech (150/1) and Pittsburgh (200/1).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
2026 NC baseball prospect announces Clemson commitment
2026 NC baseball prospect announces Clemson commitment
Clemson's Spencer Strider voted NL rookie of year by peers
Clemson's Spencer Strider voted NL rookie of year by peers
CBS projects finish for Clemson, rest of current college football top-10
CBS projects finish for Clemson, rest of current college football top-10
Vegas odds on Clemson basketball winning ACC
Vegas odds on Clemson basketball winning ACC
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest