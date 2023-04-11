CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Tyson to play in 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
by - 2023 Apr 11, Tue 15:41

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) will compete in the 69th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament April 12-15.

Every year since 1953, The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has invited 64 senior college basketball players from across the national to compete before professional scouts. Eight teams of eight players play a 12 game tournament over four days.

Over the years, the PIT has welcomed players that are now household names like Rick Berry, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman, Jimmy Butler and more.

Tyson's team

Coaches: Tim Sparks, Walter Westbrook & Peyton Siva

Last Name First Name School

Croswell Ed Providence

Johnson Javan DePaul

McGhee Darius Liberty

Osunniyi Osun Iowa State

Porter Craig Wichita State

Tyson Hunter Clemson

Williams DeAndre Memphis

Burton Jamarius Pittsburgh

