Tyson to play in 69th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
|2023 Apr 11, Tue 15:41-
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward
Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) will compete in the 69th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament April 12-15.
Every year since 1953, The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has invited 64 senior college basketball players from across the national to compete before professional scouts. Eight teams of eight players play a 12 game tournament over four days.
Over the years, the PIT has welcomed players that are now household names like Rick Berry, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman, Jimmy Butler and more.
Tyson's team
Coaches: Tim Sparks, Walter Westbrook & Peyton Siva
Last Name First Name School
Croswell Ed Providence
Johnson Javan DePaul
McGhee Darius Liberty
Osunniyi Osun Iowa State
Porter Craig Wichita State
Tyson Hunter Clemson
Williams DeAndre Memphis
Burton Jamarius Pittsburgh