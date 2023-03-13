Twitter reacts to Clemson missing NCAA tournament

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson men’s basketball team was not included in the NCAA Tournament field announced on Sunday evening.

According to the committee, Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, while Clemson was regarded as the fourth team among the last four out with Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and North Carolina.

Fans, media, and national pundits reacted on Twitter after Clemson missed the tournament despite having a school-record 14-6 ACC conference mark.

Check it out below:

Clemson’s loss to Louisville cost the Tigers an ACC regular season championship and an NCAA Tournament bid. The most inexplicable and inexcusable loss I’ve witnessed for any Clemson program, and now it’s the one that defines the season. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) March 12, 2023

Pitt and NC State are in because their automatic wins were tougher than Clemson's.



We're letting quad 3 vs quad 4 non conference opponents decide the field. SMH — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 12, 2023

Louisville kept Clemson out of the NCAA Tournament, right? — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) March 12, 2023

Well, Louisville beating Clemson by 10 probably single-handedly knocked them out of the tournament. So at least we accomplished that. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 12, 2023

Hunter Tyson is all that is good about college basketball.



Wasn't highly recruited, worked his ass off, returned for a fifth year, earned 1st team All-ACC, led Clemson to 23-10 (14-6) and sees bubble teams he went 5-0 against get in over Clemson.



Hate it for him and this team — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) March 12, 2023

Negative message board posters kept #Clemson out of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/QpswG39GFF — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) March 12, 2023

What an embarrassment. Our seniors deserved better https://t.co/tzNcU3tc6j — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) March 12, 2023

The only team that missed the field that has a gripe is Clemson. They finished third in the ACC and won 15 games against ACC teams. They should be in. Teams like Nevada getting in over Clemson is asinine. And WVU lost 14 games, why exactly are they in? — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) March 13, 2023

I expect this same “we didn’t deserve it” energy from Clemson fans when baseball regionals come around or the football playoffs. — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) March 13, 2023

Apparently the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Committee was not a big fan of the ACC this season.



•Only 5 teams got in

•1 of them (Pitt) is in play-in game

•Only 1 of them (#4 UVA) is seeded to reach Sweet 16, if seeding holds

•3rd place Clemson = Out

—#MarchMadness2023 pic.twitter.com/YmS5vkPG05 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 12, 2023

You can’t be upset about Clemson not making the tournament if you don’t watch basketball pic.twitter.com/1dHW4ZbPQe — Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) March 12, 2023

Clemson, here we come! @MSUEaglesMBB will travel to face Clemson in the first round of the 2023 National Invitation Tournament, the Eagles' first-ever NIT berth.



The game will be at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (March 15) on ESPN+ and the Eagle Sports Radio Network. #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/PZIY9Y93HC — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 13, 2023