|
Twitter reacts to Clemson missing NCAA tournament
|Monday, March 13, 2023, 8:47 AM- -
The Clemson men’s basketball team was not included in the NCAA Tournament field announced on Sunday evening.
According to the committee, Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, while Clemson was regarded as the fourth team among the last four out with Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and North Carolina.
Fans, media, and national pundits reacted on Twitter after Clemson missed the tournament despite having a school-record 14-6 ACC conference mark.
Check it out below:
Clemson’s loss to Louisville cost the Tigers an ACC regular season championship and an NCAA Tournament bid. The most inexplicable and inexcusable loss I’ve witnessed for any Clemson program, and now it’s the one that defines the season.— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) March 12, 2023
Pitt and NC State are in because their automatic wins were tougher than Clemson's.— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 12, 2023
We're letting quad 3 vs quad 4 non conference opponents decide the field. SMH
Louisville kept Clemson out of the NCAA Tournament, right?— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) March 12, 2023
Well, Louisville beating Clemson by 10 probably single-handedly knocked them out of the tournament. So at least we accomplished that.— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 12, 2023
Hunter Tyson is all that is good about college basketball.— Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) March 12, 2023
Wasn't highly recruited, worked his ass off, returned for a fifth year, earned 1st team All-ACC, led Clemson to 23-10 (14-6) and sees bubble teams he went 5-0 against get in over Clemson.
Hate it for him and this team
Negative message board posters kept #Clemson out of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/QpswG39GFF— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) March 12, 2023
Clemson snubbed?#SelectionSunday x @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/pG87tdeuS1— Typical Gamecock (@TypicalGamecock) March 12, 2023
What an embarrassment. Our seniors deserved better https://t.co/tzNcU3tc6j— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) March 12, 2023
The only team that missed the field that has a gripe is Clemson. They finished third in the ACC and won 15 games against ACC teams. They should be in. Teams like Nevada getting in over Clemson is asinine. And WVU lost 14 games, why exactly are they in?— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) March 13, 2023
I expect this same “we didn’t deserve it” energy from Clemson fans when baseball regionals come around or the football playoffs.— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) March 13, 2023
Apparently the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Committee was not a big fan of the ACC this season.— Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 12, 2023
•Only 5 teams got in
•1 of them (Pitt) is in play-in game
•Only 1 of them (#4 UVA) is seeded to reach Sweet 16, if seeding holds
•3rd place Clemson = Out
—#MarchMadness2023 pic.twitter.com/YmS5vkPG05
ICYMI: #Clemson shut out of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament https://t.co/bS1Uag9DHV— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) March 12, 2023
You can’t be upset about Clemson not making the tournament if you don’t watch basketball pic.twitter.com/1dHW4ZbPQe— Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) March 12, 2023
Clemson, here we come! @MSUEaglesMBB will travel to face Clemson in the first round of the 2023 National Invitation Tournament, the Eagles' first-ever NIT berth.— Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 13, 2023
The game will be at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (March 15) on ESPN+ and the Eagle Sports Radio Network. #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/PZIY9Y93HC