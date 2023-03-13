CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson is headed to the NIT against Morehead State
Clemson is headed to the NIT against Morehead State

Twitter reacts to Clemson missing NCAA tournament
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, March 13, 2023, 8:47 AM

The Clemson men’s basketball team was not included in the NCAA Tournament field announced on Sunday evening.

According to the committee, Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State and Nevada were the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, while Clemson was regarded as the fourth team among the last four out with Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and North Carolina.

Fans, media, and national pundits reacted on Twitter after Clemson missed the tournament despite having a school-record 14-6 ACC conference mark.

Check it out below:

