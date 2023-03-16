CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT

Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT
by - 2023 Mar 16, Thu 09:22

The Clemson basketball team finished third place in the ACC conference with a school-record 14 conference wins.

Despite the impressive conference record, the Tigers were not selected for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Then the roller coaster season came to a screeching halt with a 68-64 home loss to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Check out some of the reactions to Clemson's season-ending loss on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson softball announces changes to weekend schedule
Clemson softball announces changes to weekend schedule
Clemson guard entering transfer portal
Clemson guard entering transfer portal
Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT
Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT
WATCH: KJ Henry's 2023 NFL Draft tape
WATCH: KJ Henry's 2023 NFL Draft tape
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest