Twitter reacts to Clemson losing in first round of NIT

Despite the impressive conference record, the Tigers were not selected for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Then the roller coaster season came to a screeching halt with a 68-64 home loss to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Check out some of the reactions to Clemson's season-ending loss on Twitter:

the ACC concludes its NIT experience after one day with Clemson and Virginia Tech both losing. somewhere, Hubert Davis is saying, "see? I *told* you I made the right call-- we would've just lost Day 1 like the rest of them!" — Duke Better (@DukeBetter) March 16, 2023

Clemson woulda won an NIT filled with NC States by a combined score of 387. — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) March 16, 2023

Nobody goes out there to lose but it’s lowkey human nature to highkey play down a few notches especially after getting cheated like that … it’s hard to explain when you aren’t really in that position idk https://t.co/F4brb1oPE6 — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) March 16, 2023

Brad Brownell: "I don't want this poor performance to take away from what was a really good regular season." — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) March 16, 2023

After all the talk (including from here, full disclosure) that Clemson should've been in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers just lost at home to Morehead State in the first round of the NIT. Woof. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) March 16, 2023

Committee got it right. Touché.



Clemson "grit" was not on display tonight. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 16, 2023

Did @ESPN just pivot away from a 62-64 game with Morehead State and Clemson? 10.7 seconds left only to interrupt and throw to a pre-game introduction of Cincy v VT! I know it's the NIT, but the disrespect! Come on @ESPN - do better! — Greg Caesar (@gregcaesar) March 16, 2023

HAHAHAHA THAT’S WHY CLEMSON WAS NOT AN NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAM 🤣🤣🤣



MOREHEAD BABY! pic.twitter.com/kVD9GIHAJn — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 16, 2023

Sizable upset in the NIT.



Morehead State wins at No. 1 seed Clemson, 68-64.



Eagles were outright regular season Ohio Valley Conference champions for first time since 1984, but lost in OVC Tournament semifinals.



Preston Spradlin and MSU with a major win. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 16, 2023

HISTORY MADE. Never doubted the @MSUEaglesMBB program. Down 15 early, rally to beat No. 1 seed Clemson 68-64 in the first round of the @NITMBB.



Next stop, UAB. Details about game date, time and tickets will be upcoming.#SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/pYG7dDwgdk — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 16, 2023

Rare basketball tweet… Clemson should have taken a note from North Carolina and declined the NIT bid. End the season with literally everyone thinking they got screwed and save face. — Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) March 16, 2023

The majority of my frustration stems from the belief that there’s untapped potential for Clemson basketball. With new facilities, NIL, transfer portal, the ACC, and a now nationally known Clemson brand(thanks football), I really believe there’s a much higher ceiling than before. — Dear Old Clemson (@DearOldClemson) March 16, 2023

I give you the Chuck Mraz radio call of Morehead State defeating Clemson, with bonus celebration footage from the cultural hub of America: Morehead B-Dubs pic.twitter.com/ETRDCH1P2q — Tanner Hesterberg (@TannerTweeting) March 16, 2023

Clemson was a No. 1 seed in the NIT, and lost at home to Morehead State in the first round. They were a 15.5 point favorite. What a mercurial team. And VT lost to Cincinnati to finish 19-16. — Chris Dokish (@ChrisDokish) March 16, 2023