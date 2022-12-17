Tigers take on Spiders in Greenville

Clemson men's basketball (8-3) looks to get back on track in Greenville Saturday night.

The Tigers will play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a 7 p.m. tip (ACCNX) versus Richmond (5-5) of the Atlantic 10.

The contest will be televised on ACCNX with Matt Schick and Dean Keener calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is 24th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (39.6 percent).

• Hunter Tyson is 30th in the nation and fifth in the ACC in total rebounds (100).

• Clemson will face Richmond for the sixth time in program history.

• Both programs will play each other for the first time since Dec. 13, 1952.

• For reference, the Tigers were playing their last season in the Southern Conference before joining the ACC the following season (1953-54).

• Clemson last played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena when they called "The Well" its home during the 2015-16 campaign.

• The Tigers were forced out of Littlejohn Coliseum due to a $63.5 million renovation that season which represents the current version of Littlejohn.

• Clemson finished 13-4 that season with ranked wins over No. 16 Louisville, No. 9 Duke and No. 8 Miami (Fla.). All three of those ranked wins happened in succession from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16, 2016. They also beat No. 23 Pittsburgh.

• The Tigers have also played Furman 70 times in Greenville as road contests.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 10/0 2.4 1.5 1.2 14.1

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 11/11 14.6 2.2 5.0 31.7

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 10/0 0.6 1.2 1.1 9.3

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 11/0 5.9 4.2 1.4 16.6

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 11/11 14.4 9.1 1.9 33.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 11/7 2.3 2.2 0.2 10.1

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 11/11 10.3 2.8 2.4 29.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 11/11 9.9 2.7 1.5 33.5

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 6/0 1.5 0.3 0.2 6.7

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 10/0 2.7 1.2 0.4 6.2

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 10/4 12.4 3.6 0.6 20.1

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

