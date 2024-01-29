Tigers set to host struggling Cards

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers are given a 96.8% win projection by ESPN to send the Cards to a sixth-straight defeat.

Clemson is No. 29 with KenPom's metric (16 offense/76 defense) against Louisville's No. 207 mark (177 O/254 D). The matchup is a first from the Tigers' ACC schedule to qualify for the lowest NET Quadrant 4, with Clemson at No. 28 and Louisville at No. 231.

• Clemson and Louisville will meet for the 15th time in program history and the 12th time since the Cardinals joined the ACC. Clemson leads the all-time series at home 5-1. The Cardinals won the latest edition at home last year, 83-73, to notch only their fourth win of the 2022-23 season.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 18/0 3.4 1.3 0.8 11.6

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 19/19 11.8 2.6 2.8 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 19/0 3.2 2.3 2.1 19.9

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 19/19 9.6 9.7 2.3 25.7

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 9/3 3.0 3.0 1.0 14.4

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 19/0 7.1 3.5 0.9 16.5

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 19/19 14.8 3.6 3.3 32.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 19/15 7.2 2.8 0.8 20.2

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 19/19 19.6 7.2 1.6 28.9

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 18/0 0.8 0.9 0.3 4.5