PJ Hall and the Tigers are trying to avoid a 2-5 ACC start before heading to Duke next Saturday. (Photo: Sam Navarro / USATODAY)
Tigers seek to bounce back on road at Florida State
by - 2024 Jan 19 14:07

Clemson men’s basketball (12-5, 2-4 ACC) hits the road again seeking a first win away from Littlejohn Coliseum since December 9.

The Tigers take on Florida State in Tallahassee for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday (ACCN; Mike Monaco, PxP; Randolph Childress, Analyst). Clemson has dropped four of its last five and five of its last eight games after a 9-0 start.

After starting 5-0 in road/neutral games, Brad Brownell’s Tigers have dropped each of the last three. The Seminoles (11-6, 5-1) have won 7-of-8 overall and three home games in a row after dropping three home contests previously this season.

Clemson is slightly favored by ESPN’s matchup predictor (53.3%). The Tigers are No. 39 in the KenPom ratings (No. 15 offense/No. 105 defense), while Florida State is No. 79 (No. 118 offense/No. 49 defense). Going into the weekend, Clemson has faced the No. 8-best offenses compared to peers (KenPom).

A win would not be a NET Quadrant 1 victory currently, with Florida State outside of the Top 75 (87) but the Tigers could improve to 4-0 versus Q2 opponents. After having three Q1 wins previously, the count is now two against four losses (wins at Alabama and versus TCU at a neutral site; Pittsburgh win away has dropped to Q2 with a No. 81 ranking now).

Currently, Clemson has Q1 win opportunities left in road trips to Duke (Jan. 27), UNC (Feb. 6) and Wake Forest (Mar. 9).

*Clemson and Florida State will meet for the 84th time in program history. Clemson trails the series 37-46. The Tigers have won the last two in the series after sweeping the Seminoles in 2022-23.

*The Tigers posted two 20-point scorers at FSU last season, including Chase Hunter (26) who completed a game-winning 3-point play.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 16/0 2.7 1.2 0.8 10.3

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 17/17 11.7 2.5 2.9 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 17/0 3.0 2.2 2.1 20.8

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 17/17 9.9 9.8 2.2 26.0

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 7/3 2.4 2.4 0.6 13.0

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 17/0 7.4 3.6 0.9 17.0

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 17/17 15.2 3.5 3.4 32.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 17/13 7.6 2.8 0.9 20.6

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 17/17 20.1 7.1 1.7 28.7

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 17/0 0.8 0.9 0.3 4.7

