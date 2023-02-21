CLEMSON BASKETBALL

The Tigers get another crack at setting the school record for conference wins, hosting Syracuse.
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
by - 2023 Feb 21, Tue 18:58

Clemson men's basketball (19-8, 11-5) returns home to take on Syracuse (16-11, 9-7) Wednesday night.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite.

• Clemson is given a 75.7% win projection by ESPN's BPI metric. The Tigers are now rated 84th by KenPom with the No. 103 offense and No. 69 defense. The Orange are rated 98th overall with the No. 80 offense and No. 135 defense.

• Clemson will face Syracuse for the 14th time in program history.

• The Tigers lead the series 7-6, including a 5-1 record at home.

• Clemson enters the Syracuse game with an 11-5 record, the best 16 game start of the league schedule in Clemson history. The Tigers still have four conference games left, but need just one conference win to break the school record for conference wins in a season. Clemson won 11 Southern Conference games in 1951-52 (11-4) under Banks McFadden, and won 11 under Brad Brownell (11-7) in 2017-18.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 26/2 2.5 1.0 1.0 13.9

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 24/24 14.3 2.9 4.3 32.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 26/3 1.2 1.2 1.2 11.9

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 27/15 4.6 3.9 1.7 18.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 27/27 15.3 9.4 1.4 34.7

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 27/7 3.2 2.9 0.4 11.2

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 25/24 10.8 2.2 2.6 29.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 17/12 7.5 1.9 1.2 25.5

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.1

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.0

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 4/0 1.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 20/0 3.0 1.0 0.5 10.2

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 26/1 3.4 2.0 0.4 9.6

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 26/20 15.2 5.5 0.9 24.1

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1

