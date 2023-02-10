Tigers seek first win streak in Chapel Hill, momentum for ACC stretch run

Clemson men's basketball (18-6, 10-3 ACC) can win two in a row against North Carolina (15-9, 7-6) in Chapel Hill for the first time in school history on Saturday.

The Tigers knocked off UNC in Chapel Hill for the first time in January 2020 after 59 winless attempts previously. Overall, Brad Brownell's Tigers are seeking a third win in the last four and a fourth win in the last six contests against the Tar Heels.

Both teams come in with projections among the last four in or out for the projected NCAA Tournament field depending on the outlet.

The 2 p.m. contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander and Angel Gray calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com

• Hunter Tyson needs just one point to secure 1,000 points in his career (999).

• Tyson is making his case for ACC Player of the Year. He is 12th in the nation in double-doubles (13) and second in the ACC. He's first in defensive rebounding per game in the ACC (8.33) and third nationally. He's 20th nationally in total rebounds (234) and fourth in the ACC.

• Clemson enters the North Carolina game with a 10-3 record, the best 13 game start of the league schedule in Clemson history. The Tigers still have seven conference games left, but need just one conference win to tie the school record for conference wins in a season. Clemson won 11 Southern Conference games in 1951-52 (11-4) under Banks McFadden, and won 11 under Brad Brownell (11-7) in 2017-18.

• Clemson will attempt to tie the school record for ACC road wins in a season when the Tigers play at North Carolina on Feb. 11. Clemson is 4-3 so far this year on the ACC road, just the sixth time Clemson has recorded four league road wins in a season, the first time since the 2013-14 season.

• The Clemson record for ACC road wins in a season is five, set by the 1986-87 Tigers led by ACC Player of the Year Horace Grant. Clemson won its first five ACC road games that year and then finished 5-2.

• Clemson has won at least four ACC road wins in the same year in 1976-77 (4-2, Tree Rollins senior year), 1986-87 (5-2, Horace Grant senior year), 1996-97 (4-4, Sweet 16 team), 2008-09 (4-4) and 2013-14 (4-5).

• North Carolina forward Pete Nance is the son of former Clemson All-ACC forward Larry Nance. Larry Nance played for the Tigers between 1977-81 and scored 1,341 points (still 19th in school history) in 117 games and collected 784 rebounds (9th in school history) He had 70 double figure scoring games. While he went on to be the No. 1 shot blocking forward in NBA history. He only had 98 blocks in his Clemson career.

• UNC is given a 75.8% win projection by ESPN's BPI. Despite a three-game losing streak, the Tar Heels are rated 36th by KenPom with the No. 38 offense/No. 45 defense against a 72nd-rated Clemson team (No. 102 offense/No. 48 defense).

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 23/2 2.4 1.2 1.0 14.3

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 21/21 14.1 2.9 4.1 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 23/3 1.2 1.2 1.3 12.3

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 24/12 4.8 3.8 1.7 18.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 24/24 16.1 9.8 1.6 35.1

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 24/7 3.2 2.7 0.4 11.1

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 22/21 10.8 2.4 2.7 30.1

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 14/12 8.8 2.2 1.4 29.9

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.2

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 17/0 2.5 0.8 0.4 9.2

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 23/1 3.5 2.0 0.4 9.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 23/17 14.3 5.4 1.0 23.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.2