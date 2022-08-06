Tigers roll in France tour exhibition opener

Viry-Châtillon, France — Clemson University men’s basketball routed the Paris All-Stars in its first competition in France, 92-50.

The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle). Tyson finished with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds while dishing four assists. Hemenway led the Tigers in scoring with 16 and finished 4-for-8 from three.

Tyson’s 16 rebounds would normally be a career-high. He finished with 13 against South Carolina last year (Dec. 18, 2021). It would also be his second career double-double, which came in the same game against the Gamecocks (18 points).

Clemson played all 15 of its eligible roster, with PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) out due to injury.

Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) each finished with 11 points apiece.

In his first game action with his teammates, Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) added eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, including knocking down two triples on four attempts.

The Tigers got off to a slow start to begin the game, but things picked up quickly toward the end of the first quarter.

Beginning at the 2:23 mark of the opening period through the end of the third, Clemson outscored the Paris All-Stars 53-21 to dominate the local team.

Three freshmen contributed in big ways during the contest. RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) and Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson) combined for 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists and finished 5-for-10 from the floor.

In 15 minutes of action, Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) totaled five steals and added three points and two assists.

Clemson's walk-ons saw game action in the fourth quarter. Dan Nauseef (Dayton, Ohio/Chaminade Julienne Catholic) scored two points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist. Freshman Matt Kelly (Charleston, S.C./Porter-Gaud HS) connected on his first jumper.

Clemson forced 28 turnovers and turned those into 30 points. The Tigers also posted 22 second-chance points and 36 of its 92 total points came inside the paint.

The Tigers will play again tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) against the Paris All-Stars.