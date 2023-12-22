Tigers ride record scoring performance to dominate Queens

Clemson men's basketball scored a school-record 69 points in the first half to dominate Queens on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum, 109-79. No. 18-ranked Clemson matched the previous scoring high under head coach Brad Brownell with over five minutes to go, which was 101 in a double OT win over Penn State in 2022, and surpassed it not long after. Clemson shot 71.1% from the field and knocked down 6-of-9 3-pointers in the first half, with PJ Hall scoring 20 in the session. Hall finished with a game-best 27 points. RJ Godfrey scored a career-best 19 points, and he was joined in double-figure points by Joseph Girard III (19) and Chauncey Wiggins (13). "I'm pleased. We had a good week of practice...I thought they had an extremely mature approach," Brownell said. "We knew we had a big advantage inside. PJ and RJ were terrific around the basket...The first-half barrage, that may be the best half of offense I've ever coached with a team in terms of execution and shot-making." The Tigers improved to 10-1, while the recent Division I-addition Queens (Charlotte, NC) dropped to 6-8. Queens began its multi-year transition to Division I last year after being in the Division II South Atlantic Conference previously. The Clemson single-game scoring best came in 1976 versus Tennessee Tech (133). Clemson returns to action at home versus Radford to close out the non-conference slate next Friday at home (7 p.m./ACCNX). "This is a great way to go to Christmas," Brownell said. "Couldn't be more proud of our team for the first semester. Just played well versus a very difficult schedule. Got our grades back and had an unbelievable semester academically. Just a great group of young men and really proud of them." Some notes:



—Tied for the most 1st half points in Clemson history

—Previous best 1st half total under Brad Brownell was 54



Absolute clinic. https://t.co/WMfH1fQICh — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 23, 2023 Tied a school record with 69 first half points 💪 pic.twitter.com/nwtWB0hXLd — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 23, 2023

