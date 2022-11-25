Tigers rally but fall short against No. 24 Iowa

Clemson rallied from down as much as 14 points to make it interesting late, but the Tigers’ three-game winning streak was snapped with a 74-71 loss to No. 24/25 Iowa in Friday night’s Emerald Coast Classic semifinal in Niceville, Florida.

After trailing by seven points at the break, Clemson cut a Hawkeyes lead that had extended to as much as 12 points early in the second half down to four with 16 to go, but the shooting went cold from there and Iowa started to pull away.

The Tigers again got the game back within four with a 10-0 run with under five to go, however, capped by a Chase Hunter hoop-and-harm 3-point play. Hunter then answered a Hawkeyes’ free throw with another 3-point play to make it 61-59 Iowa with four to go.

Brevin Galloway tied things up with a 3-pointer with just over three to go to even the score for the first time since the 7:28 mark of the first half.

Around some apparent issues with the game and shot clock – and reviews for that, Iowa’s Filip Rebraca rebounded and put-back a score from an air-ball shot over the hoop to put the Hawkeyes up 68-65 with 35 seconds left.

After a lengthy review of the clock after the Iowa bucket, Galloway missed a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ next possession and Iowa was fouled and hit two free throws. The Tigers answered Iowa made free throws with a pair of 3-pointers from Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter to make it a one-point game with 4.5 seconds to go. Iowa then hit its 23rd and 24th free throws of the night to seal it from there.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell pointed to woes in rebounding postgame, where Iowa grabbed 17 offensive boards and was plus-14 on rebounds for the night.

Clemson out-shot Iowa percentage-wise (41%-38%) and doubled them up in 3-pointers (8 to 4) but attempted only 13 free throws (making 11). Hunter led Clemson with 21 points. Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery matched him with 21 points to lead the Hawkeyes.

Clemson will play in a 4 p.m. game Saturday in Niceville against the loser of Cal/TCU. The game will air on FloHoops.

