Tigers put home winning streak on the line hosting No. 23/21 Miami

No. 19/20 Clemson men's basketball (18-5, 10-2 ACC) returns home to put its lengthy winning streak at Littlejohn Coliseum on the line hosting the No. 21/23 Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4).

The 3 p.m. contest Saturday will be televised on ACCN with Wes Durham and Dan Bonner calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Hunter Tyson needs just 14 points to secure 1,000 points in his career (986).

• Tyson is making his case for ACC Player of the Year. He is 11th in the nation in double-doubles (11) and second in the ACC. He's first in defensive rebounding per game in the ACC (8.26) and third nationally. He's 14th nationally in total rebounds (224) and fourth in the ACC.

• Tyson was named Co-ACC Player of the Week for his performance. The first of his career. (Jan. 2). He was also named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (POY).

• Clemson will face Miami (Fla.) for the 32nd time in program history.

• The Tigers lead the series 16-15 and both teams have split the last four meetings.

• A win on Saturday would give Clemson an 11-2 league mark, its best 13-game start to any league schedule in school history. Clemson enters the Miami (Fla.) game with a 10-2 record, the best 11 game start of the league schedule in Clemson history. The Tigers still have eight conference games left, but need just one conference win to tie the school record for conference wins in a season. Clemson won 11 Southern Conference games in 1951-52 (11-4) under Banks McFadden, and won 11 under Brad Brownell (11-7) in 2017-18.

• Clemson has three wins by exactly one point so far this year, all against ACC foes. This is the first time in history Clemson has three ACC wins by exactly one point in the same season. The Tigers have had three one point wins twice previously in a season when including noneconference wins. Clemson also did it in 1927-28 and 2006-07.

• The ACC record for overall one-point wins in a season is five, set just last year by Florida State. One of those one point wins by Florida State last year was an 81-80 win over Clemson in Tallahassee. One of Clemson’s one-point wins this year was over Florida State in Tallahassee, 82-81 on Jan. 28.

• Even with the loss to Boston College, Clemson's 10-2 league record is its best for the first 12 games of the ACC schedule for 70 years in the league. It is the best 12-game start to any league slate for the Tigers since 1951-52 when Clemson started 10-2 under Banks McFadden.

• Clemson's 15 game winning streak entering Saturday is the longest by a Clemson team since 2008-09 when the Tigers had 16-game streak. It is currently the fourth longest

• Clemson is given a 56.2% chance at the win by ESPN's BPI.active home streak in the nation. Clemson is rated 70th in the KenPom metric with the No. 98 offense and No. 48 defense against a Miami team rated 37th with the No. 10 offense and No. 119 defense.

Clemson stats

Pos/No. Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 22/2 2.5 1.2 1.0 14.8

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 20/20 14.5 2.8 4.0 31.6

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 22/3 1.3 1.3 1.3 12.8

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 23/11 4.9 3.9 1.7 18.7

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 23/23 16.3 9.7 1.5 35.0

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 23/7 3.1 2.7 0.3 11.3

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 21/20 10.6 2.5 2.6 30.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 13/12 9.0 2.4 1.4 31.0

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.2

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 16/0 2.4 0.8 0.4 9.3

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 22/1 3.4 2.0 0.4 9.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 22/16 14.0 5.5 1.0 23.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.2