Tigers open ACC play in Littlejohn against Wake Forest

The Clemson men's basketball team (6-2) opens ACC action at home versus Wake Forest (7-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The contest will be televised on RSN with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

Notes

• Clemson won its 21st double-overtime game in program history 101-94 over Penn State in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Hunter Tyson (24) and PJ Hall (22) combined for 46 points in the effort.

• The Tigers trailed by as many as 10 (25-35 1H) and trailed by six at halftime. It was their eighth comeback of more than 10 points and 15th halftime deficit overcome since 2019-20.

• Chase Hunter earned All-Tournament honors at the Emerald Coast Classic, including his third 20-point game of the season against No. 25 Iowa.

• Hunter has three 20-point games this year and five in his last 14. He had none in his first 60.

• Clemson hosts Wake Forest to begin ACC play in 2022-23 and has won 14-out-of-the-last-16 in the series dating back to the 2010-11 season.

• Clemson has won each of the last two, which includes an 80-69 win last season and a 60-39 on the road in 2020-21.

• The last time out against Wake Forest, the Tigers topped the Demon Deacons without Hunter Tyson or PJ Hall. Hunter (21) and Ian Schieffelin (10) combined for 31 of Clemson's offensive production.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers to the sixth-most overall wins amongst ACC teams since 2017-18. The Tigers have won 47 games in the league, which ranks seventh in that same time frame.

• Clemson is at No. 62 in the KenPom metric and Wake Forest is No. 69. The Deacs are coming off of a 78-75 win at Wisconsin.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 7/0 2.3 1.6 1.1 14.8

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 8/8 15.4 2.1 5.3 31.3

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 8/0 0.8 1.3 1.4 10.1

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 8/0 6.9 4.6 1.3 18.4

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 8/8 14.1 8.8 1.9 33.4

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 8/7 2.9 2.8 0.3 10.9

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 8/8 10.9 2.8 2.4 30.1

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 8/8 9.9 2.9 1.8 32.7

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 4/0 2.3 0.0 0.5 7.8

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 7/0 3.0 1.1 0.6 6.8

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 7/1 10.6 2.7 0.3 18.1

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3