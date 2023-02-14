Tigers look to rebound in ACC action hosting Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball seeks to end a three-game losing skid and build on its NCAA Tournament resume hosting Florida State Wednesday night.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Terrence Oglesby will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• Clemson is favored with an 88% win chance by ESPN's BPI. The game is considered an NCAA NET Quadrant 4 result for the Tigers. Clemson slipped to 79th in the KenPom ratings with the 104th-ranked offense and 64th-best defense, facing No. 190 overall FSU with a No. 143 offense and No. 234 defense. Clemson is ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's last projected team in the NCAA Tournament field as of Tuesday morning.

• Clemson will face Florida State for the 83rd time in program history. The Tigers trail 36-46 in the series, but have won four out of the last six meetings.

• Three of the last six meetings have come down to just one point. Clemson is 2-1 in those games.

• Clemson is seeking its first regular season sweep of Florida State since 2009-10. The Tigers own four regular season sweeps of the Seminoles (2006-07, 2004-05, 1997-98, 1961-62).

• Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks is the nephew of former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell.

• Clemson has three wins by exactly one point so far this year, all against ACC foes. This is the first time in history Clemson has three ACC wins by exactly one point in the same season. The Tigers have had three one point wins twice previously in a season when including non-conference wins. Clemson also did it in 1927-28 and 2006-07.

• The ACC record for overall one-point wins in a season is five, set just last year by Florida State. One of those one

point wins by Florida State last year was an 81-80 win over Clemson in Tallahassee. One of Clemson’s one-point wins this year was over Florida State in Tallahassee, 82-81 on Jan. 28.

• Clemson had a pair of 25-point scorers in the win over Florida State on Jan. 28, as Hunter Tyson scored 27 and Chase Hunter added 26, including the game winning tradition three-point play with just 4.5 seconds left. It

marked the first time since Feb. 23, 2002 that Clemson had two 25-point scorers in the same game. In that game, a double overtime contest against Wake Forest, Edward Scott and Tony Stockman both had 30 points in the 118- 115 contest. Clemson almost had three 25-point scorers as Chris Hobbs scored 24.

• Clemson enters the Florida State game with a 10-4 record, the best 14-game start of the league schedule in Clemson history. The Tigers still have six conference games left, but need just one conference win to tie the school record for conference wins in a season. Clemson won 11 Southern Conference games in 1951-52 (11-4) under Banks McFadden, and won 11 under Brad Brownell (11-7) in 2017-18.

• Clemson fifth-year player Hunter Tyson became the 44th Tiger player in history to score 1,000 career points on Saturday (1,002 now).

• Tyson is a native of Monroe, N.C. and he attended Piedmont High School where he scored 2,131 career points, the all-time school record. Tyson became the seventh player from the state of North Carolina to score 1,000 career points at Clemson. The list includes current Clemson staff member Terrell McIntyre, who scored 1,839 points between 1995-99, still second-best in Clemson history. McIntyre is from Raeford. The other 1,000-point scorers from the Tar Heel State are Vincent Hamilton (Rutherfordton), the late Demontez Stitt (Matthews), Shawan Robinson (Raleigh), Shelton Mitchell (Waxhaw) and Billy Williams (Raleigh).

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 24/2 2.3 1.1 1.0 14.2

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 22/22 14.1 2.9 4.1 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 24/3 1.2 1.2 1.3 12.1

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 25/13 4.8 4.0 1.7 18.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 25/25 15.6 9.6 1.5 35.0

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 25/7 3.4 2.8 0.4 11.3

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 23/22 10.7 2.4 2.6 29.9

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 15/12 8.3 2.1 1.3 28.2

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.0

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.0

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.3 1.0

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 18/0 2.8 0.9 0.4 9.7

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 24/1 3.4 2.0 0.4 9.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 24/18 14.4 5.3 0.9 23.9

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.0