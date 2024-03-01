Tigers look to continue ACC winning streak at Notre Dame

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson looks to extend a winning streak to its longest since a 9-0 start with this weekend's trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) and Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11) play for the first time this season on Saturday night, with Brad Brownell's Clemson team seeking a four-game winning streak. Tipoff in Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center is set for 7:52 p.m. Tom Werme and Jordan Cornette will call the broadcast for the CW. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. ESPN's matchup predictor gives Clemson an 81.6% win projection. KenPom ranks Clemson 24th overall in rating (No. 20 offense/No. 50 defense), while Notre Dame is 129th (No. 265 offense/No. 28 defense). • This marks the 12th all-time meeting between Clemson and Notre Dame. The Tigers trail the series 3-8 and are 1-4 on the road against the Irish. Clemson won the last meeting 87-64 on March 4, 2023. • Head Coach Brad Brownell and Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry matched up last season when Clemson hosted Penn State in the finale of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Tigers won that game 101-94 in two overtimes. • Brownell and Shrewsberry share more than just one November matchup in 2023. Shrewsberry, like Brownell, is from the state of Indiana. Brownell attended and played at DePauw from 1988-91. Shrewsberry served as an assistant at DePauw from 2001-03. Clemson NCAA Tournament profile Record: 20-8 Road/neutral record: 9-4 Strength of schedule: 11 Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 5-4 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 6 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 9 UNC; 85-68 versus No. 26 Boise State at home; 74-66 versus No. 38 TCU at neutral site; 79-70 at No. 49 Pitt) Quadrant 3/4 losses: 2 (78-77 to No. 80 NC State at home; 93-90 to No. 138 GT at home) Result-based metric average: 15 Predictive metric average rank: 22.5 NET ranking: 23 Non-conference record: 10-1 NCAA Tournament projection average: 5 seed ACC Tournament projection As it stands currently, Clemson is projected to be a 5-seed in the ACC Tournament if all of the favorites in ESPN's matchup predictor win out. List of seeds in that scenario: 1. UNC (16-4) 2. Duke (16-4) 3. Wake Forest (13-7) 4. Virginia (13-7) 5. Clemson (12-8) 6. Pitt (12-8) 7. Florida State (11-9) 8. Syracuse (11-9) 9. Virginia Tech (9-11) 10. NC State (9-11) 11. Miami (7-13) 12. Boston College (7-13) 13. Notre Dame (6-14) 14. Georgia Tech (5-15) 15. Louisville (3-17) (NET rankings and other metrics per WarrenNolan.com) Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 26/0 3.4 1.1 0.9 11.7 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 28/28 12.6 2.5 3.0 32.3 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 28/1 2.7 1.7 1.5 16.2 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 28/28 9.6 9.4 2.2 26.4 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 18/10 3.7 5.1 1.2 20.8 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 28/0 6.3 3.4 0.8 16.0 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 28/28 15.8 3.2 2.9 32.5 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9 F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3 F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 28/17 5.8 2.4 0.9 18.3 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 28/28 18.5 7.0 1.6 29.1 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4 F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now