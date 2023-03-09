Tigers look to complete three-game sweep of Wolfpack in ACC quarters

Clemson men's basketball begins postseason play with the ACC Tournament quarterfinals late Thursday.

The third-seeded Tigers (22-9) are looking for a three-game sweep of the sixth-seeded NC State Wolfpack (23-9).

Tipoff in Greensboro Coliseum is set for approximately 9:30 p.m. ET (the game is after the 7 p.m. Virginia-North Carolina game). Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will call the broadcast for ESPN. Don Munson and Jim Davis will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

NC State is a 2.5-point favorite.

• ESPN's BPI favors NC State with a 57.4% win percentage. NC State is rated 40th with KenPom with a No. 28 offense and No. 83 defense, while Clemson is 68th overall there with a No. 72 offense and No. 63-rated defense.

• Clemson will face NC State for the 165th time in program history. The Tigers trail the series by a 59-105 advantage, but Head Coach Brad Brownell is 13-10 against the Wolfpack in his career.

• Clemson has won five straight in the series and has won six out of the last seven contests.

• The Tigers won both games this season against the Wolfpack by a combined 39 points. Clemson won the last meeting at NC State 96-71.

• Brevin Galloway totaled a career-high 28 points in that contest, while PJ Hall collected 20 points and five rebounds.

• Clemson matched up with the Wolfpack in the first round of the 2022 ACC Tournament and the Tigers prevailed as a No. 10 seed over the Wolfpack (No. 15), 70-64.

• Hunter Tyson earned Clemson's first All-ACC First Team honors since 2016. He is 12th in the nation in double-doubles (15) and second in the ACC. He's first in defensive rebounding per game in the ACC (8.26) and second nationally. He's 23rd nationally in total rebounds (296) and fourth in the ACC.

• Clemson won eight ACC games by at least 10 points and five by at least 20 points. They were the most 10 point and 20 point conference wins among league schools.

• Clemson has four quad one wins, tied for second most in the ACC behind Miami’s 6.

• BY SEED: Clemson has the following records: 1-1 as #1; 0-1 as #2; 5-5 as #3, 4-7 as #4, 1-6 as # 5; 4-10 as #6, 1-14 as #7; 2-13 as #8; 2-8 as #9, 1-1 as #10, 0-1 as #11 and 1-1 as #12.

• BY CITY IN THE ACC TOURNAMENT: Clemson is 3-13 in Raleigh, 5-13 in Charlotte, 8-27 in Greensboro, 1-6 in Atlanta, 1-3 in Landover, 1-2 in Washington, D.C., 0-1 in Tampa and 3-3 in Brooklyn.

• BY OPPONENT: Clemson is 3-0 vs. Boston College, 4-7 vs. Duke, 2-6 vs. Florida State, 1-4 vs. Georgia Tech, 2-9 vs. Maryland, 1-2 vs. Miami, 1-15 vs. North Carolina, 4-7 vs. NC State, 0-2 vs. South Carolina, 1-7 vs. Virginia, 0-2 vs. Virginia Tech and 3-7 vs. Wake Forest.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 30/2 2.4 1.1 0.9 13.2

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 28/28 14.0 3.0 4.5 32.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 30/3 1.2 1.1 1.2 11.6

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 31/19 5.2 4.0 1.8 19.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 31/31 15.7 9.5 1.5 34.7

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 31/7 3.2 2.7 0.4 11.0

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 29/28 11.3 2.3 2.4 29.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 20/12 6.9 1.8 1.1 24.0

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 6/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.2 0.2 0.4 1.2

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 5/0 0.8 0.2 0.2 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 24/0 2.5 0.9 0.4 9.2

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 30/1 3.2 2.1 0.3 9.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 30/24 15.5 5.6 1.0 24.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 6/0 0.7 0.7 0.2 1.3