Tigers look to build momentum hosting Georgia Tech
Clemson men's basketball seeks to build some momentum with another home ACC matchup, hosting Georgia Tech.
Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Jay Alter and Deb Antonelli will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
Clemson (12-4, 2-3 ACC) is given a 91.2% win projection by ESPN. Clemson is No. 31 in KenPom's ratings (No. 14 offense/No. 81 defense), while Georgia Tech is 122nd (No. 122 O/No. 146 D).
The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4) are coming off of No. 11 Duke rallying to an 84-79 win Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham to avoid a season sweep to Georgia Tech.
• Clemson and Georgia Tech will meet for the 145th time in program history. Clemson leads 77-67 and the Tigers are 20-8 against the Yellow Jackets under Head Coach Brad Brownell.
• Clemson has won the last three in the series, including four out of the last five.
• The Tigers are 17-1 in their last 18 home games against the Yellow Jackets, dating back to the 2005-06 season.
Clemson stats
Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG
G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 15/0 2.9 1.3 0.8 10.7
G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 16/16 11.3 2.6 3.0 31.3
G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/0 3.1 2.3 2.1 19.9
G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT
F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 16/16 9.3 9.5 2.1 25.2
F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5
F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 16/0 7.4 3.8 0.9 16.9
G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 16/16 15.5 3.6 3.5 31.8
G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6
G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9
F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT
G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3
F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 16/13 8.1 2.8 0.9 20.9
C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 16/16 19.4 6.5 1.8
F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4
F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 16/0 0.8 1.0 0.3 4.9
