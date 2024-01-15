Tigers look to build momentum hosting Georgia Tech

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Jay Alter and Deb Antonelli will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson (12-4, 2-3 ACC) is given a 91.2% win projection by ESPN. Clemson is No. 31 in KenPom's ratings (No. 14 offense/No. 81 defense), while Georgia Tech is 122nd (No. 122 O/No. 146 D).

The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-4) are coming off of No. 11 Duke rallying to an 84-79 win Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham to avoid a season sweep to Georgia Tech.

• Clemson and Georgia Tech will meet for the 145th time in program history. Clemson leads 77-67 and the Tigers are 20-8 against the Yellow Jackets under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

• Clemson has won the last three in the series, including four out of the last five.

• The Tigers are 17-1 in their last 18 home games against the Yellow Jackets, dating back to the 2005-06 season.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 15/0 2.9 1.3 0.8 10.7

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 16/16 11.3 2.6 3.0 31.3

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/0 3.1 2.3 2.1 19.9

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 16/16 9.3 9.5 2.1 25.2

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 16/0 7.4 3.8 0.9 16.9

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 16/16 15.5 3.6 3.5 31.8

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 16/13 8.1 2.8 0.9 20.9

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 16/16 19.4 6.5 1.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 16/0 0.8 1.0 0.3 4.9