Tigers host No. 21 Duke looking to push ACC record to 7-0

Clemson looks to continue its historic conference start before a packed Littlejohn Coliseum hosting No. 24/21 Duke on Saturday.

The Tigers are off to an ACC-leading 6-0 start.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 5 p.m. ET. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell is quickly approaching 400 career wins and stands at 399 all time. He has 83 at UNC Wilmington, 84 at Wright State and 232 at Clemson.

• Clemson is 17th in Division I and first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (38.9 percent). The Tigers are 10th nationally and first in the ACC in free throw shooting (78.7 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in school history with a win over Louisville. Clemson has won 10-straight ACC regular season games (program record).

• Clemson will face Duke for the 145th time in program history. The Tigers trail the series, but have won 24 at home against the Blue Devils. Clemson's last win came in the 2019-20 season at home, 79-72.

• Clemson extended its home winning streak to 12 with a 83-70 win over Louisville on Jan. 11.

• That 12-game home winning streak was the longest for the Clemson program since the Tigers also had a 12-game home streak between Jan. 27, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022. Virginia broke the streak with a 75-65 win over the Tigers on Jan. 4, 2022.

• Clemson had a 15-game home streak between March 1, 2017 and Feb. 18, 2018. Duke broke the streak with a 66-57 win over the Tigers on Feb. 18, 2018.

• The longest home winning streak in Clemson history is a 29-gamer from Jan. 7, 1989 to December 15, 1991. Charlotte ended that 29-game streak with a 108-100 victory.

• Overall, the 12-game winning streak is tied for the eighth longest in school history. Clemson first won at least 12 games in a row at home between Jan. 16, 1951 and December 6, 1952. That was a 15-game streak at Fike Fieldhouse under head coach Banks McFadden.

• Duke is rated 26th by the KenPom metric with the No. 37 offense and No. 35 defense, while Clemson is 57th there with the No. 44 offense and No. 78 defense. Clemson is a very slight favorite by ESPN's BPI, at a 51.6% win projection.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 16/0 2.4 1.3 1.2 15.6

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 17/17 14.5 2.6 4.5 32.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 16/0 0.8 1.2 1.1 10.2

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 17/5 5.6 3.8 1.5 16.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 17/17 16.2 10.1 1.7 34.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 17/7 3.6 2.8 0.4 12.0

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 17/16 10.1 2.6 2.4 29.1

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 10/0 1.4 0.4 0.2 5.6

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 16/1 3.6 1.5 0.4 7.8

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 16/10 12.4 4.6 1.0 21.1

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

