Tigers, Gamecocks renew rivalry in Columbia

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson and South Carolina renew their rivalry in men's basketball in Columbia on Friday.

Tipoff in Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dave Weinstein and John Williams will call the broadcast for SECN+. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 1/0 0.0 1.0 1.0 12.2

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 1/1 23.0 1.0 7.0 33.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 1/0 0.0 2.0 0.0 10.8

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 1/0 20.0 14.0 2.0 31.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 1/1 19.0 13.0 2.0 37.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1/1 0.0 1.0 0.0 9.0

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 1/1 11.0 4.0 4.0 26.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 1/1 7.0 3.0 1.0 35.1

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. --- --- --- --- ---

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. --- --- --- --- ---

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 1/0 0.0 1.0 2.0 4.1

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

Notes

• South Carolina holds a 91-80 lead in the series, but the Tigers have held a 38-19 upper hand since the Gamecocks left the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 1971-72 season.

• Since the Gamecocks’ departure from the ACC, Clemson has had three separate winning streaks of at least six games in the series, most recently from 2004-10.

• In its last 13 games against members of the Southeastern Conference the Tigers are 11-2, including 4-1 against South Carolina.

• Head coach Brad Brownell is 6-5 during his Clemson tenure against South Carolina.

• Ian Schieffelin (20pts, 14reb) and Hunter Tyson (19pts, 13reb) both netted double-doubles in the season opener. It was Schieffelin's first of his career and Tyson's second.

• Schieffelin set career highs in points (20) and rebounds (14) and offensive rebounds (9). His nine offensive rebounds were the most since James Mays (10 at Maryland, 1-13-07).

• Chase Hunter tied his career-high with 23 points and set a new career-best with seven assists.

• Hunter Tyson returned for his graduate campaign and will look to become the Tigers' all-time games-played leader in program history. Tyson has played 106 games and needs 29 to become the all-time leader (134; Cliff Hammonds, K.C. Rivers, Trevor Booker and David Potter).

• Tyson averaged a career-best 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game a year ago.

• Brownell is quickly approaching 400 career wins and stands at 386 all-time. He has 83 at UNC Wilmington, 84 at Wright State and 219 at Clemson.