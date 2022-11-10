|
Tigers, Gamecocks renew rivalry in Columbia
|Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12:32 PM-
Clemson and South Carolina renew their rivalry in men's basketball in Columbia on Friday.
Tipoff in Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Dave Weinstein and John Williams will call the broadcast for SECN+. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
Clemson roster
--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG
G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 1/0 0.0 1.0 1.0 12.2
G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 1/1 23.0 1.0 7.0 33.5
G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 1/0 0.0 2.0 0.0 10.8
F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 1/0 20.0 14.0 2.0 31.0
F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 1/1 19.0 13.0 2.0 37.8
F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1/1 0.0 1.0 0.0 9.0
G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 1/1 11.0 4.0 4.0 26.7
G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 1/1 7.0 3.0 1.0 35.1
G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING
G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. --- --- --- --- ---
G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---
G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---
F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. --- --- --- --- ---
F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 1/0 0.0 1.0 2.0 4.1
F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---
F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---
Notes
• South Carolina holds a 91-80 lead in the series, but the Tigers have held a 38-19 upper hand since the Gamecocks left the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 1971-72 season.
• Since the Gamecocks’ departure from the ACC, Clemson has had three separate winning streaks of at least six games in the series, most recently from 2004-10.
• In its last 13 games against members of the Southeastern Conference the Tigers are 11-2, including 4-1 against South Carolina.
• Head coach Brad Brownell is 6-5 during his Clemson tenure against South Carolina.
• Ian Schieffelin (20pts, 14reb) and Hunter Tyson (19pts, 13reb) both netted double-doubles in the season opener. It was Schieffelin's first of his career and Tyson's second.
• Schieffelin set career highs in points (20) and rebounds (14) and offensive rebounds (9). His nine offensive rebounds were the most since James Mays (10 at Maryland, 1-13-07).
• Chase Hunter tied his career-high with 23 points and set a new career-best with seven assists.
• Hunter Tyson returned for his graduate campaign and will look to become the Tigers' all-time games-played leader in program history. Tyson has played 106 games and needs 29 to become the all-time leader (134; Cliff Hammonds, K.C. Rivers, Trevor Booker and David Potter).
• Tyson averaged a career-best 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game a year ago.
• Brownell is quickly approaching 400 career wins and stands at 386 all-time. He has 83 at UNC Wilmington, 84 at Wright State and 219 at Clemson.