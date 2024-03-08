Tigers fight for ACC Tournament position in regular-season finale at Wake

The Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) take on Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9) for the first time this season, with the Demon Deacons desperately needing a win for NCAA Tournament standing. They are currently in ESPN's "Next Four Out" for making the NCAAs.

Tipoff in LJVM Coliseum is set for 6:01 p.m. on Saturday. Wes Durham and Eric Devendorf will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, JD Powell and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Wake has one home loss all season, which was on Tuesday versus Georgia Tech, and ESPN's matchup predictor favors them (59.9). Clemson is No. 23 with KenPom (No. 19 offense/No. 55 defense), while Wake Forest is not far behind at No. 26 (No. 27 offense/No. 49 defense).

Clemson's ACC Tournament odds and scenarios

The Tigers' ACC Tournament scenarios for Saturday, seeking a double bye to the quarterfinals with a Top 4 seed:

*(1) Beat Wake Forest (2) and Virginia loses at home to Georgia Tech (3) and Pitt beats NC State at home: 3-seed (without the Pitt win, a 4-seed).

*Beat Wake Forest and Virginia beats Georgia Tech: 4-seed.

*(1) Lose to Wake Forest (2) but Pitt loses to NC State also: 4-seed.

*Lose to Wake Forest and Pitt beats NC State: 6-seed.

Other key games schedule for Saturday: NC State at Pitt, 7:45 p.m., TheCW; Georgia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACCN.

With eight games remaining in the ACC regular season, there isn't much room for seed movement. Using KenPom win probabilities, here are the seeding chances for each team.



Wake Forest has eliminated itself from a double-bye, while Clemson and Pitt are battling for the last one. pic.twitter.com/5tFdC9Xp2k — Andrew Weatherman (@andreweatherman) March 6, 2024

Clemson NCAA Tournament resume

Record: 21-9

Road/neutral record: 9-5

Strength of schedule: 14

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 5-4 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 7 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 10 UNC; 85-68 versus No. 28 Boise State at home; 74-66 versus No. 38 TCU at neutral site; 79-70 at No. 43 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 2 (78-77 to No. 83 NC State at home; 93-90 to No. 124 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 18

Predictive metric average rank: 22

NET ranking: 24

Non-conference record: 10-1

ESPN Tournament seed projection: 5

(Metrics per WarrenNolan.com)

Series history

• Clemson is 66-101 all-time against Wake Forest, including 17-55 in games played in Winston-Salem. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 15-4 against the Demon Deacons.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 28/0 3.3 1.1 0.9 11.5

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 30/30 12.4 2.5 2.9 32.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 30/1 2.6 1.7 1.4 15.7

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 30/30 9.9 9.7 2.3 27.0

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 19/11 3.9 4.9 1.4 21.2

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 30/0 5.9 3.3 0.8 15.6

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 30/30 15.8 3.2 2.9 32.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 30/18 5.9 2.4 1.0 18.6

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 30/30 18.8 7.0 1.5 29.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5