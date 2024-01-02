Tigers face challenge in return to ACC play at Miami

Brad Brownell's Tigers wrapped non-conference play at 10-1 and grabbed at key win at Pittsburgh in December for the 11-1 mark going to Coral Gables. Miami, which was ranked as high as No. 8 this season, is 10-2 and received votes for this week's AP Poll.

Tipoff in the Watsco Center is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the broadcast for ESPN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson is up to No. 8 in the NCAA's NET resume tool metric with a 3-1 mark versus NET Quadrant 1 teams, including at Pitt, 79-70. The opportunity at Miami is another Q1 victory chance before another possible one this weekend with No. 8 North Carolina coming to town (noon/ESPN2).

Miami is No. 51 in KenPom's predictive metric, while Clemson is up to No. 19 there. ESPN's matchup predictor favors the home Hurricanes slightly (54.7% projection).

Clemson heads into the ACC restart as a projected No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed by ESPN.

• Clemson will face Miami (Fla.) for the 33rd time in program history. The Tigers and Hurricanes are tied in the all-time series 16-16.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers to the sixth-most overall wins amongst ACC teams since 2017-18. The Tigers have won 62 games in the league, which ranks fifth in that same time frame.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga updated the latest on some injuries with his team on Tuesday: