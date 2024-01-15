Tigers drop out of AP Poll

Last ranked No. 21 in the previous week, Clemson dropped three games in a row versus NCAA NET Quadrant 1 teams up to Wednesday, before bouncing back with an 89-78 home win over Boston College on Saturday.

Clemson is now at No. 27 in the NCAA’s NET resume tool ranking, dropping to 3-4 versus Q1 teams with the loss at Virginia Tech.

Two of the Tigers’ wins are in the Q2 category (Boise State and South Carolina) and Clemson is 7-0 versus Q3/Q4 teams.

Last year, the Tigers went into the NCAA Tournament selection Sunday with four Q1 wins and four losses versus Q3/Q4 teams. They went 8-3 versus non-conference opponents.

Clemson holds strong result-based metrics this season (No. 8 KPI/No. 18 strength of record) and good predictive metric ratings (No. 28 BPI/No. 31 KenPom).

The Tigers had been ranked as high as No. 13 by the AP, after debuting in the poll in early December.

Clemson returns to action at 9 p.m. hosting Georgia Tech on Tuesday, before going to Florida State for a Saturday game.

AP OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.

